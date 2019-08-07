Deutsche Post AG (DPSGY) EPS Estimated At $0.43; Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Raised By $6.67 Million Its Schlumberger LTD (Put) (SLB) Position

Analysts expect Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) to report $0.43 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 14.00% from last quarter’s $0.5 EPS. DPSGY’s profit would be $528.97M giving it 18.70 P/E if the $0.43 EPS is correct. The stock increased 3.85% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $32.17. About 108,215 shares traded or 64.87% up from the average. Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased Schlumberger Ltd (Put) (SLB) stake by 206.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp acquired 155,000 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (Put) (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp holds 230,000 shares with $10.02M value, up from 75,000 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd (Put) now has $49.04B valuation. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $35.46. About 11.29 million shares traded or 11.68% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Germain D J owns 140,289 shares. Utd Capital Advisers Limited Com holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 460,783 shares. Sigma Planning Corp reported 17,736 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1.41M shares. The Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Trust has invested 0.12% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cap Intl Sarl has invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.34% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 3.10M shares. Btim holds 0.07% or 126,344 shares. Holowesko Prns Limited reported 2.77 million shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 22,273 shares stake. Weybosset Research And Management Lc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc invested in 0.07% or 48,761 shares. Colorado-based Shine Investment Advisory has invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 7.59M are held by Ameriprise Inc. John G Ullman has invested 0.82% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger has $55 highest and $4100 lowest target. $49.17’s average target is 38.66% above currents $35.46 stock price. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, April 9. Jefferies downgraded the shares of SLB in report on Friday, March 15 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, July 22. The company was upgraded on Friday, June 7 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased Hp Inc stake by 284,553 shares to 12,581 valued at $244,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) stake by 90,600 shares and now owns 258,378 shares. Liberty Media Corp Delaware (Prn) was reduced too.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics firm in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The company has market cap of $39.57 billion. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel ; Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. It has a 16.65 P/E ratio. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.