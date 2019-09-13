Deutsche Bk Contingnt Cap Tr P (DKT) Holder Estabrook Capital Management Lowered Position by $25.46 Million as Valuation Were Volatile; United Capital Financial Advisers Lifted Waste Management (WM) Holding by $889,525

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 23.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc bought 7,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 40,165 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.63 million, up from 32,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $112.53. About 726,783 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Industrial Stocks to Buy for a Strong U.S. Economy – Investorplace.com” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “4 Recession/Trade War Proof Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners Going Forward – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (WM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56B and $15.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 2,123 shares to 6,311 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) by 15,058 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,765 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth (IVW).

