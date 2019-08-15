Deutsche Bank Ups Children’s Place (PLCE) To “Buy” from “Hold”; Griffon (GFF) Has 1.72 Sentiment

Griffon Corp (GFF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.16, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 67 investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 39 decreased and sold stock positions in Griffon Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 30.90 million shares, up from 30.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Griffon Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 20 Increased: 52 New Position: 15.

Deutsche Bank gave Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) shares a new “Buy” rating in a an analyst report shared with investors and clients on Thursday, 15 August. This is raise from the previous “Hold” rating.

The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $18.09. About 97,574 shares traded. Griffon Corporation (GFF) has declined 5.49% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GFF News: 22/03/2018 – Griffon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Griffon Corporation Receives Antitrust Clearance for CornellCookson Acquisition; 03/05/2018 – Griffon 2Q Rev $478.6M; 03/05/2018 – Griffon: to Generate $200M in Rev, 15c in EPS in First 12 Months Acquisition; 03/05/2018 – Griffon Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Griffon 2Q Adj EPS 6c; 03/05/2018 – GRIFFON UNIT TO PAY $180M, OR $170M INCL TAX BENEFITS; 08/03/2018 – GRIFFON CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF GRIFFON CORPORATION DECLARED A SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.00 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – GRIFFON CORP – DEAL FOR $180 MLN; 03/05/2018 – GRIFFON REPORTS CLOPAY BUILDING PRODUCTS TO BUY CORNELLCOOKSON

Griffon Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, engages in home and building, telephonics, and plastic products businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $846.62 million. The Company’s Home & Building Products segment makes and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; and residential and commercial garage doors to professional dealers and home center retail chains. It has a 39.41 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Telephonics segment designs, develops, makes, and provides logistical support and lifecycle sustainment services; and intelligence, surveillance, and communications solutions to defense, aerospace, and commercial customers.

Teton Advisors Inc. holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Griffon Corporation for 511,579 shares. Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al owns 5.53 million shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ironwood Investment Management Llc has 0.57% invested in the company for 38,285 shares. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Llc has invested 0.25% in the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 30,000 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Children’s Place has $130 highest and $9000 lowest target. $109.75’s average target is 43.88% above currents $76.28 stock price. Children’s Place had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $122 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Wolfe Research. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Monness. Telsey Advisory maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Wednesday, March 6. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report.

The stock decreased 7.95% or $6.59 during the last trading session, reaching $76.28. About 787,942 shares traded or 18.18% up from the average. The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has declined 19.15% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PLCE News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Children’s Place Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLCE); 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC PLCE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.95 TO $8.20; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Sees FY Sales $1.92B-$1.935B; 20/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S PLACE SEES YEAR COMP SALES UP 2.5%-3.5%; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – SEES $125 MLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – SEES NEW $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Sees FY Comparable Retail Sales Up 3.5%-4.5%; 17/05/2018 – CHILDREN’S PLACE REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 17/05/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – 2018 GUIDANCE ASSUMES A COMPARABLE RETAIL SALES INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY 3.5% TO 4.5%; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – DURING 2018 TO 2020 PERIOD, EXPECT CAPEX TO BE IN $75 MLN TO $85 MLN RANGE ANNUALLY

The ChildrenÂ’s Place, Inc. operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, The ChildrenÂ’s Place U.S. and The ChildrenÂ’s Place International. It has a 16.92 P/E ratio. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.