Deutsche Bank Restated “Hold” Rating For British Land Co PLC (LON:BLND); Redhill Biopharma LTD. – American Depositary Share (RDHL) Shorts Lowered By 4%

Redhill Biopharma LTD. – American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:RDHL) had a decrease of 4% in short interest. RDHL’s SI was 304,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4% from 317,600 shares previously. With 56,700 avg volume, 5 days are for Redhill Biopharma LTD. – American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s short sellers to cover RDHL’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.63. About 43,383 shares traded. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) has declined 24.34% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical RDHL News: 16/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: Navy Informs Community at Red Hill Workshop; 09/04/2018 – SWIRE PACIFIC LTD – PROPERTY SALE CARRIED OUT THROUGH PROPERTY INVESTMENT ARM SWIRE PROPERTY’S UNIT REDHILL PROPERTIES; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 04/05/2018 – RedHill Biopharma Announces Enrollment of 300th Patient in Confirmatory Phase III Study with TALICIA® for H. pylori Infection; 14/05/2018 – RedHill Biopharma to Host Investor Webcast on RHB-104 for Crohn’s Disease on May 15; 07/05/2018 – REDHILL BIOPHARMA – TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM PHASE lll STUDY WITH RHB-104 FOR CROHN’S DISEASE EXPECTED TO BE ANNOUNCED IN APPROXIMATELY THREE MONTHS; 19/03/2018 – RedHill Biopharma Announces Poster Presentation on New Potential Therapeutic Applications of RHB-107 at the AACR 2018 Annual M; 29/05/2018 – REDHILL BIOPHARMA: NEW US PATENT FOR EXPERIMENTAL EBOLA THERAPY; 19/03/2018 – RedHill Biopharma Announces Poster Presentation on New Potential Therapeutic Applications of RHB-107 at the AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – REDHILL BIOPHARMA -RANDOMIZED, DOUBLE-BLIND, PLACEBO-CONTROLLED PHASE lll GUARD STUDY WITH BEKINDA 24 MG SUCCESSFULLY MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT

Today, Thursday morning, British Land Co PLC (LON:BLND) stock “Hold” was kept by Analysts at Deutsche Bank in analysts note.

The British Land Company PLC engages in managing, financing, and developing commercial property in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 5.24 billion GBP. The Company’s property portfolio comprises retail warehouses, super stores, town shopping centers, department stores, high street shops, retail parks, and supermarkets. It currently has negative earnings. The firm qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Among 2 analysts covering British Land Co PLC (LON:BLND), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. British Land Co PLC has GBX 620 highest and GBX 500 lowest target. GBX 560.33’s average target is -0.79% below currents GBX 564.8 stock price. British Land Co PLC had 32 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) rating on Friday, May 10. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and GBX 500 target. Peel Hunt maintained British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) rating on Monday, June 17. Peel Hunt has “Hold” rating and GBX 575 target. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 615 target in Friday, May 17 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, June 4. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of BLND in report on Friday, June 14 with “Hold” rating. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Wednesday, April 24.

The stock increased 0.50% or GBX 2.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 564.8. About 340,986 shares traded. British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

