Deutsche Bank Restated Buy Rating For Ferguson Plc (LON:FERG); Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Has Cut By $5.08 Million Its Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Stake

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK) stake by 7.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 126,893 shares as Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK)’s stock rose 4.23%. The Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc holds 1.55 million shares with $62.62 million value, down from 1.68M last quarter. Gibraltar Industries Inc now has $1.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $45.32. About 213,886 shares traded or 8.83% up from the average. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) has declined 1.57% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ROCK News: 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Sees 2Q Rev $257M-$267M; 09/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 21 Days; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Buys Into Gibraltar Industries; 28/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Altisource Residential, Sykes Enterprises, Gibraltar Industries, Silicon Laboratori; 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries 1Q EPS 26c; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC ROCK.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE MORE THAN $1.0 BLN; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.96 TO $2.08, EST. $2.05; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC – MAINTAINS GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 27C; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC ROCK.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.96 TO $2.08

In a note sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Deutsche Bank restate their Buy rating on shares of Ferguson Plc (LON:FERG).

Among 4 analysts covering Ferguson Plc (LON:FERG), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ferguson Plc has GBX 6900 highest and GBX 4740 lowest target. GBX 5980.50’s average target is -3.26% below currents GBX 6182 stock price. Ferguson Plc had 34 analyst reports since May 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 6127 target in Thursday, June 13 report. Jefferies maintained the shares of FERG in report on Thursday, August 8 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Tuesday, September 10. As per Friday, June 14, the company rating was downgraded by Berenberg. JP Morgan maintained Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) rating on Friday, September 6. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and GBX 6480 target. UBS maintained Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) on Monday, June 3 with “Neutral” rating. The company was downgraded on Friday, May 17 by Credit Suisse.

The stock decreased 0.06% or GBX 4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 6182. About 109,234 shares traded. Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products, and building materials in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Nordic, and Central Europe. The company has market cap of 14.10 billion GBP. It offers plumbing supplies to the residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial sectors for new construction, as well as for repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and bathroom, kitchen, and lighting products. It has a 10.25 P/E ratio. The firm also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, hydrants, meters, and related water management products, as well as offers related services, such as water line tapping and pipe fusion for governments and municipal contractors, water treatment plant contractors, and waterworks contractors on residential, commercial, and municipal projects across the water, sanitary sewer, and storm water management markets.

Analysts await Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 23.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.71 per share. ROCK’s profit will be $28.35 million for 12.88 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Gibraltar Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.55% EPS growth.

