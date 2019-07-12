Deutsche Bank Reiterates TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) as “Buy”; Weatherford International LTD (WFT)’s Sentiment Is 0.81

Weatherford International LTD (WFT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.15, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 83 investment professionals increased or opened new equity positions, while 103 sold and decreased their stakes in Weatherford International LTD. The investment professionals in our database reported: 836.94 million shares, down from 844.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Weatherford International LTD in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 78 Increased: 51 New Position: 32.

Deutsche Bank reiterated their “Buy” rating on TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK)‘s stock in an analyst report sent to investors on Friday morning.

More notable recent Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sell Schlumberger Into Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Weatherford files $8.3B bankruptcy in Houston – Houston Business Journal” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Fund Think About Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Weatherford plans to appeal NYSE delisting decision – Houston Business Journal” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Can Weatherford International Stay Afloat? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

It closed at $0 lastly. It is down 89.15% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 93.58% the S&P500. Some Historical WFT News: 12/03/2018 – Weatherford: Angela A. Minas Appointed to Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD SEES 2Q W. HEMISPHERE REVENUE UP VS 1Q; 12/03/2018 – Weatherford Announces Conference Call; 24/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 24/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD SAYS IN ADVANCED NEGOTIATIONS ON RIGS SALE; 24/04/2018 – Weatherford 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 07/05/2018 – WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL-ANNOUNCED MOU WITH VALIANT ARTIFICIAL LIFT SOLUTIONS TO JOINTLY COMMERCIALIZE, MARKET & SERVICE ELECTRICAL SUBMERSIBLE PUMPS; 13/03/2018 – Weatherford Publishes Digital 2017 Annual Report; 07/05/2018 – WEATHERFORD-VALIANT TO MARKET ELECTRICAL SUBMERSIBLE PUMPS; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Plans to Withdraw Weatherford International plc

D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd holds 5.1% of its portfolio in Weatherford International plc for 10.00 million shares. Schneider Capital Management Corp owns 15.66 million shares or 2.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp has 1.07% invested in the company for 32.24 million shares. The Texas-based Mitchell Group Inc has invested 0.72% in the stock. Covalent Partners Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 535,000 shares.

Weatherford International public limited company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multinational oilfield service firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates through three business groups: Formation Evaluation and Well Construction, Completion and Production, and Land Drilling Rigs.

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. The company has market cap of 1.25 billion GBP. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network security and filtering system. It has a 38.61 P/E ratio. The firm also provides various business-grade communications services and products, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile.

The stock increased 0.09% or GBX 0.1 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 108.1. About 62,888 shares traded. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC has GBX 125 highest and GBX 80 lowest target. GBX 105.60’s average target is -2.31% below currents GBX 108.1 stock price. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC had 21 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of TALK in report on Friday, January 25 with “Neutral” rating. As per Monday, February 11, the company rating was downgraded by HSBC. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. Goldman Sachs maintained TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) rating on Monday, February 4. Goldman Sachs has “Sell” rating and GBX 90 target. Deutsche Bank maintained TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) on Thursday, January 24 with “Buy” rating. Numis Securities maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, February 1 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, June 20. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, February 4. On Monday, February 4 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”.

More notable recent TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Standard Chartered PLC’s (LON:STAN) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Ashtead Group plc’s (LON:AHT) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) were released by: Nytimes.com and their article: “Justin Amash, Under Attack for Impeachment Talk, Finds Mixed Support at Home – The New York Times” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Bostonglobe.com‘s news article titled: “Governorâ€™s top lawyer, Lon Povich, will leave the administration – The Boston Globe” with publication date: February 26, 2019.