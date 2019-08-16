Deutsche Bank Reiterates Prudential PLC (LON:PRU)’s “Buy” Rating; Hahn Capital Management Trimmed Agilent Technologies (A) Stake

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased Agilent Technologies (A) stake by 1.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 6,391 shares as Agilent Technologies (A)’s stock declined 10.40%. The Hahn Capital Management Llc holds 433,913 shares with $34.88B value, down from 440,304 last quarter. Agilent Technologies now has $21.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 6.10% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $69.59. About 6.59 million shares traded or 138.07% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 02/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ACQUIRES GENOHM; 30/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Acquire Assets of Ultra Scientific; 09/04/2018 – Agilent Highlights Lab Efficiency Through Innovative Solutions at Analytica 2018; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – FILES CIVIL LAWSUIT AGAINST CHANGZHOU PANNATEK CO., INCLUDING FORMER AGILENT EMPLOYEE; 07/03/2018 – Agilent To Acquire Iowa Company For $250 Million — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – CO, AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ENTERED MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR SUPPLY OF PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE BY AGILENT; 07/03/2018 – Agilent: AATI Provides Capillary Electrophoresis-Based Technology for Analysis of Molecules; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY LASERGEN, FOR $105M; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q EPS 63c; 15/05/2018 – Piedmont Investment Adds Agilent, Exits Andeavor: 13F

Deutsche Bank kept their “Buy” rating on Prudential PLC (LON:PRU)‘s stock in a note sent to clients and investors on 16 August.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 8 analysts covering Agilent (NYSE:A), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Agilent has $92 highest and $82 lowest target. $87.33’s average target is 25.49% above currents $69.59 stock price. Agilent had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The stock of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, February 21. The rating was maintained by Needham on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by J.P. Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, February 20. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $90 target in Tuesday, March 26 report.

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial services and products, and asset management services to individuals and businesses primarily in Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 37.54 billion GBP. It offers health, disability, critical illness, and accident coverage products; and life insurance products, as well as pension products and annuities. It has a 11.69 P/E ratio. The firm also provides long-term savings and retirement products; fixed index and variable annuities; and institutional products, including guaranteed investment contracts, funding agreements, and medium-term note funding agreements.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold Prudential plc shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering Prudential PLC (LON:PRU), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Prudential PLC has GBX 2300 highest and GBX 1845 lowest target. GBX 2124.50’s average target is 47.13% above currents GBX 1444 stock price. Prudential PLC had 33 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and GBX 2019 target in Wednesday, April 3 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 23. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating by Shore Capital given on Monday, April 1. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, March 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 23 by HSBC.

