Deutsche Bank Reiterates Daily Mail and General Trust PLC (LON:DMGT) as Hold; Ball (BLL) Sentiment Is 0.86

Deutsche Bank maintained their Hold rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust PLC (LON:DMGT) in a note published on Friday, 12 July.

Ball Corp (BLL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 179 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 209 reduced and sold equity positions in Ball Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 262.22 million shares, down from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ball Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 14 to 15 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 173 Increased: 105 New Position: 74.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company has market cap of 1.63 billion GBP. The firm operates MailOnline, an English language newspaper Website; and publishes newspapers under the Daily Mail, The Mail on Sunday, and Metro brands. It has a 4.5 P/E ratio. It also provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information and analysis for the property, information education, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, and hotel and hospitality sectors.

Among 6 analysts covering Daily Mail and General Trust PLC (LON:DMGT), 2 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Daily Mail and General Trust PLC has GBX 850 highest and GBX 520 lowest target. GBX 685.33’s average target is -12.02% below currents GBX 779 stock price. Daily Mail and General Trust PLC had 21 analyst reports since January 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) on Monday, January 21 to “Sell” rating. The stock of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, June 3. As per Friday, May 31, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. As per Friday, May 31, the company rating was maintained by Berenberg. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, May 30. The firm has “Buy” rating by Berenberg given on Thursday, July 4. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight” on Friday, January 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Thursday, January 24. Credit Suisse maintained Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) rating on Friday, January 25. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and GBX 685 target.

The stock increased 0.26% or GBX 2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 779. About 13,941 shares traded. Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Rivulet Capital Llc holds 8.13% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation for 1.50 million shares. Chilton Investment Co Llc owns 3.07 million shares or 6.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Spears Abacus Advisors Llc has 5.44% invested in the company for 737,153 shares. The California-based Mig Capital Llc has invested 5.14% in the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, a Colorado-based fund reported 842,119 shares.

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household industries. The company has market cap of $24.06 billion. It operates in five divisions: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace. It has a 55.63 P/E ratio. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment makes and sells metal beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

