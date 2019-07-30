Deutsche Bank Reiterated Just Eat (LON:JE) as Hold; Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Covered By 9 Bullish Analysts Last Week

In a report issued on 30 July, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their Hold rating on shares of Just Eat (LON:JE).

Among 12 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Netflix had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by RBC Capital Markets. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was initiated by Wolfe Research. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Bank of America. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Wedbush. See Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) latest ratings:

18/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Raymond James New Target: $470.0000 450.0000

20/06/2019 Broker: Wolfe Research Rating: Buy New Target: $442 Initiate

19/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $450 Maintain

04/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Loop Capital New Target: $395.0000 425.0000

26/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Imperial Capital New Target: $463.0000 458.0000

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $440 New Target: $450 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $165 New Target: $183 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $425 New Target: $410 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $382 New Target: $358 Maintain

Netflix, Inc., an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. The company has market cap of $145.67 billion. It operates in three divisions: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. It has a 130.98 P/E ratio. The firm offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $2.86 million activity. Sweeney Anne M sold $2.74M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Tuesday, February 12.

The stock decreased 1.38% or GBX 10.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 769.2. About 1.31M shares traded. Just Eat plc (LON:JE) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company has market cap of 5.25 billion GBP. The firm enables clients to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It has a 63.57 P/E ratio. It operates in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

Among 3 analysts covering Just Eat (LON:JE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Just Eat has GBX 1360 highest and GBX 600 lowest target. GBX 900’s average target is 17.00% above currents GBX 769.2 stock price. Just Eat had 56 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Conviction Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Goldman Sachs. JP Morgan maintained the shares of JE in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight” rating. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Thursday, June 27 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 12 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Monday, April 29. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of JE in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Conviction Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 30 to “Neutral”. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, May 1. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight” on Tuesday, June 18.