Deutsche Bank Reconfirms GBX 3300.00 Target On Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH), Reconfirms Buy Rating; Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage (NGVC) Sentiment Is 1.05

Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc (NGVC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.52, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 46 active investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 44 decreased and sold their holdings in Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 8.36 million shares, down from 8.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 26 Increased: 27 New Position: 19.

Research professionals at Deutsche Bank have GBX 3300.00 target price on Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH). Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.86% from the company’s last stock close. The rating was revealed to investors in an analyst note on 11 July.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers' arrangements, franchise agreements, and under its own brand names. The company has market cap of 9.93 billion GBP. The firm offers sparkling, still, and water beverages, including waters and flavored waters, juices and juice drinks, sports and energy drinks, teas, and coffees. It has a 19.09 P/E ratio. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice brand names; and iced tea, and sports and energy drinks under the Nestea and Monster brand names, as well as distributes third-party products, such as beer and premium spirits.

The stock increased 0.37% or GBX 10 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2736. About 107,426 shares traded. Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corp holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. for 185,000 shares. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc owns 302,337 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gsa Capital Partners Llp has 0.08% invested in the company for 62,777 shares. The United Kingdom-based Kames Capital Plc has invested 0.05% in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc., a California-based fund reported 275,295 shares.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplement retail stores in the United States. The company has market cap of $221.92 million. The Company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food and private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; and beverages. It has a 22 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s stores also provide private label dietary supplements; body care products comprising cosmetics, skin care, hair care, fragrance, and personal care products containing natural and organic ingredients; pet care and food products; household and general merchandise, including cleaning supplies, paper products, dish and laundry soap, and other common household products; and books and handouts.