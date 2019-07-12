Deutsche Bank Reconfirms “Buy” Rating for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Stock; Alliant Energy (LNT) Sentiment Is 1.04

Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 169 active investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 162 sold and decreased their stock positions in Alliant Energy Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 176.97 million shares, up from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Alliant Energy Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 136 Increased: 119 New Position: 50.

In analysts report sent to investors on Friday, 12 July, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their “Buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG).

Analysts await Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 6.98% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.43 per share. LNT’s profit will be $109.03M for 27.33 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Alliant Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.21% negative EPS growth.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding firm that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services to residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale clients in the Midwest region of the United States. The company has market cap of $11.92 billion. It operates through three divisions: Electric, Gas, and Other. It has a 22.88 P/E ratio. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company , primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail clients in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale clients in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Crow Point Partners Llc holds 4.7% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation for 588,000 shares. Symons Capital Management Inc owns 166,711 shares or 3.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Godsey & Gibb Associates has 2.09% invested in the company for 292,812 shares. The Illinois-based Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co has invested 1.59% in the stock. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, a Australia-based fund reported 3.44 million shares.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company has market cap of 9.14 billion GBP. The firm operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, and Aer Lingus bands. It has a 2.85 P/E ratio. It operates a fleet of 548 aircraft flying to 279 destinations.

