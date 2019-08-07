Deutsche Bank Reconfirms a “Buy” Rating on Synthomer (LON:SYNT) and GBX 375.00 Target; Patterson Companies (PDCO) Sellers Decreased By 4.06% Their Shorts

Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) had a decrease of 4.06% in short interest. PDCO’s SI was 12.25 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.06% from 12.77M shares previously. With 876,500 avg volume, 14 days are for Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO)’s short sellers to cover PDCO’s short positions. The SI to Patterson Companies Inc’s float is 14.74%. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $17.88. About 1.17M shares traded or 8.23% up from the average. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholder; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Companies Elects Robert C. Frenzel to Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Patterson Companies Announces Leadership Team Additions; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Companies Elects Robert C. Frenzel to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Patterson Announces Dental Leadership Transition; 23/05/2018 – Patterson Cos Names Donald Zurbay Chief Financial Officer; 23/05/2018 – Correct: Patterson CFO Zurbay, Not Zurday; 23/05/2018 – PATTERSON COMPANIES INC – APPOINTED DONALD J. ZURBAY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JUNE 29, 2018; 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)

They currently have a GBX 375.00 target price on Synthomer (LON:SYNT). Deutsche Bank’s target would suggest a potential upside of 34.26% from the company’s last stock close. This was revealed in an analyst note on Wednesday, 7 August.

The stock decreased 0.07% or GBX 0.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 280.2. About 115,068 shares traded. Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNT News: 09/04/2018 – Syntel Partners with Esko for Life Sciences Labeling and Packaging Solutions; 19/04/2018 – Syntel Sees FY Rev $920M-$960M; 19/04/2018 – SYNTEL 1Q NET REV. $245.3M, EST. $227.3M; 19/04/2018 – SYNTEL INC SYNT.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.76 TO $1.96; 19/04/2018 – Syntel 1Q EPS 55c; 26/03/2018 Syntel Joins Google Cloud Partner Program; 31/05/2018 – Syntel Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 13/04/2018 – Syntel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – SYNTEL INC SYNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.86, REV VIEW $929.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Syntel Sees FY EPS $1.76-EPS $1.96

Synthomer plc, a specialty chemical company, produces and sells polymers for coatings, construction, healthcare, and automotive industries in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of 1.19 billion GBP. It offers synthetic binders for paper and board coating; paints, lacquers, and chemical products, such as acrylic, styrene acrylic, and vinyl acetate based binders for architectural and industrials coatings; cement mortar and industrial floor screeds; adhesives; and nitrile, polychloroprene lattices, and prevulcanised natural latex for health and protection sectors, as well as dispersions for catheters, respiratory bellows, medical seat cushions, condoms, or balloons. It has a 9.6 P/E ratio. The firm also provides butadiene based lattices and dispersions for textile floor covering applications, as well as high solids styrene butadiene rubber lattices to produce latex foams for the bedding industry and the cushioning segment; and functional polymers, such as aqueous acrylic, butadiene, and vinyl acetate based polymer dispersions for the industrial divisions of adhesives, technical textiles, and fiber bonding.

Among 4 analysts covering Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Patterson Companies Inc has $25 highest and $20 lowest target. $22.80’s average target is 27.52% above currents $17.88 stock price. Patterson Companies Inc had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Tuesday, June 25. The stock has “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 28. The stock has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 1.

Patterson Companies, Inc. distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.70 billion. It operates through Dental and Animal Health divisions. It has a 20.09 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.