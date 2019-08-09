Deutsche Bank Reconfirms $48.0000 Target Price per Share On Azul (AZUL), Reconfirms “Buy” Rating; Mohawk Industries (MHK) Sentiment Is 1.32

Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 208 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 157 trimmed and sold positions in Mohawk Industries Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 54.32 million shares, down from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Mohawk Industries Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 46 Reduced: 111 Increased: 134 New Position: 74.

In analysts report issued on Friday, 9 August, Azul (NYSE:AZUL) stock had its “Buy” Rating restate by equity analysts at Deutsche Bank. They currently have a $48.0000 TP on firm. Deutsche Bank’s target suggests a potential upside of 15.22% from the company’s last price.

Azul S.A. operates as an airline company in Brazil. The company has market cap of $4.84 billion. It provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. It currently has negative earnings. As of September 30, 2017, the firm operated 755 daily flights to 104 destinations through a network of 197 non-stop routes with a fleet of 118 aircraft.

More notable recent Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Azul Reports July 2019 Traffic – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Azul: Best-Ever Month Of Traffic Ahead Of Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Azul: Revisiting My Price Target After Stock Surge – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Azul Reports Second Quarter Net Income of R$345 million – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Azul – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Azul (NYSE:AZUL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Azul has $4400 highest and $42 lowest target. $43’s average target is 3.22% above currents $41.66 stock price. Azul had 5 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, March 19.

The stock increased 4.05% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $41.66. About 524,506 shares traded. Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) has risen 107.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 107.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZUL News: 29/03/2018 – AZUL SA TO MARKET NON-STOP FLIGHTS FROM SAO PAULO TO PARIS; 17/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 27/04/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES BOOSTS ECONOMIC STAKE IN AZUL TO 8.0%; 11/04/2018 – Boeing 737-400F to Offer Greater Flexibility and Support Rapid Growth of Azul’s Cargo Unit; 10/05/2018 – AZUL SA – APRIL CONSOLIDATED PASSENGER TRAFFIC (RPKS) INCREASED 17.2% COMPARED TO APRIL 2017 ON A CAPACITY INCREASE (ASKS) OF 17.6%; 09/04/2018 – Azul: March Capacity Up 9.6% Mostly Due to 80% Growth in Intl Capacity; 08/03/2018 – Azul: February Passenger Traffic Up 16.3%; 26/04/2018 – ITAU BBA REMOVES AZUL, ADDS ESTACIO IN BRAZIL BUY LIST; 27/04/2018 – AZUL: UNITED AIRLINES INCREASES STAKE IN CO. TO 8% FROM 3.7%; 10/05/2018 – Azul Cargo Express 1Q Rev Grew 61% Yr Over Yr

Fourpoints Investment Managers S.A.S. holds 8.21% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. for 19,100 shares. Fir Tree Capital Management Lp owns 677,520 shares or 7.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Impala Asset Management Llc has 5.83% invested in the company for 885,310 shares. The Florida-based Goodhaven Capital Management Llc has invested 3.52% in the stock. Rudman Errol M, a New York-based fund reported 34,200 shares.

The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $117.96. About 828,271 shares traded or 5.57% up from the average. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) has declined 32.49% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $3.89 TO $3.98, EST. $4.12; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Mohawk Industries; 26/04/2018 – Correct: Mohawk Sees 2Q Adj EPS $3.89-Adj EPS $3.98, Not EPS; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $2.41 BLN VS $2.22 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q EPS $2.78; 05/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 10; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 24/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries: Frans De Cock Retires From Board; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Mohawk’s IDR at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable

Analysts await Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, down 20.06% or $0.66 from last year’s $3.29 per share. MHK’s profit will be $190.45M for 11.21 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mohawk Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.00% negative EPS growth.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.54 billion. It operates through three divisions: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America , and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW). It has a 2.36 P/E ratio. The Global Ceramic segment provides a range of ceramic tile, porcelain tile, and natural stone products; and sources, markets, and distributes other tile related products.