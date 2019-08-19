Deutsche Bank Reconfirms $190.0000 Target On VMware (VMW), Reconfirms Buy Rating; Last Week CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR) Coverage

In analysts note revealed to investors on today, Deutsche Bank restate their Buy rating on VMware (NYSE:VMW)‘s stock. The target price per share suggests a potential upside of 32.20% from company’s last stock price.

Among 3 analysts covering Circor International (NYSE:CIR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Circor International has $55 highest and $32 lowest target. $43.40’s average target is 20.86% above currents $35.91 stock price. Circor International had 12 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) rating on Monday, August 5. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $4700 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the shares of CIR in report on Tuesday, March 12 to “Sector Weight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Sidoti. Citigroup maintained CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) rating on Friday, August 2. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $4700 target. See CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) latest ratings:

CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, makes, and markets engineered products and sub-systems for gas and oil, aerospace, power and process, and industrial solutions markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $714.79 million. It operates through two divisions, Energy and Advanced Flow Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter valves.

More notable recent CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CIRCOR International (CIR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Chuck Royce’s Firm Trims Medidata, Circor Positions – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Crane Co. (CR) Announces 66.77% of CIRCOR (CIR) Shares Supported Offer upon July 19 Tender Expiration – StreetInsider.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Crane (CR) CEO Mitchell said it might be willing to pay more than $48 to CIRCOR (CIR) if they engage – StreetInsider.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “20 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Regular Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

The stock increased 3.22% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.91. About 148,032 shares traded. CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) has declined 11.81% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CIR News: 25/04/2018 – CIRCOR International Announces Availability of Historical Segment Information Reflecting Previously Announced Organizational Realignment; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl Sees 2Q Rev $275M-$285M; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR SEES 2Q REV. $275M TO $285M, EST. $286.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ CIRCOR International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIR); 17/04/2018 – CIRCOR in Interest Rate Swap Worth $400M; 25/04/2018 – CIRCOR International Announces Availability of Historical Segment Information Reflecting Previously Announced Organizational; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR 1Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 32C; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 17/04/2018 – CIRCOR SAYS FOUR-YEAR SWAP FIXED NOTIONAL VALUE OF $400.0 MLN, MATURITY DATE APRIL 12, 2022 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – CIRCOR Mexico Earns API Certifications for Quality Management

VMware, Inc. provides virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $58.81 billion. The Company’s virtualization infrastructure solutions includes a suite of services and products designed to deliver a software-defined data center, run on industry-standard desktop computers, servers, and mobile devices; and supports a range of operating system and application environments, as well as networking and storage infrastructures. It has a 30.07 P/E ratio. The firm offers VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

Among 17 analysts covering VMware (NYSE:VMW), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. VMware has $210 highest and $130 lowest target. $183.33’s average target is 27.56% above currents $143.72 stock price. VMware had 31 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, April 11. The stock of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Bank of America. The stock of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, March 6. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 1 report. Barclays Capital maintained VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) rating on Friday, March 1. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $200 target. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Deutsche Bank. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $206 target in Thursday, April 18 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Oppenheimer.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $470.59M for 31.24 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.96% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $143.72. About 2.52M shares traded or 83.45% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 04/04/2018 – Overland-Tandberg’s RDX independently tested by VMware; 29/05/2018 – RoundTower Wins VMware Americas Solution Provider Partner of the Year; 17/05/2018 – DELL: SALE TO THIRD PARTY OF DELL OR VMWARE NOT CONSIDERED; 17/04/2018 – CNBC International: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 11/05/2018 – Klas Telecom Announces VMware vSAN Support for Voyager Tactical Data Center (Voyager TDC); 12/03/2018 – Jericho Capital Sends Letter to Independent Directors of VMware; 19/04/2018 – Uber picks VMware’s Zane Rowe as CFO – Bloomberg; 21/05/2018 – VMware Integrated OpenStack Drives 5G Readiness and Fastest Path to Production OpenStack Deployment for Accelerating Digital Tr; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-VMware Shareholder Jericho Slams Dell Technologies Deal Talks – Bloomberg; 21/03/2018 – Cylance, VMware Partnership Provides Security and Analytics Across Digital Workspace Environments in the Enterprise

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “VMW Shares Slice Through Chart Support During M&A Reports – Schaeffers Research” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “New Version of VMware HCX Simplifies Application Migration & Mobility – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Google Cloud and VMware Extend Strategic Partnership – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think VMware (NYSE:VMW) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.