Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Rio Tinto PLC (LON:RIO)’s “Hold” Rating; Masters Capital Management Has Trimmed Transocean LTD (Call) (RIG) Holding

Deutsche Bank kept their “Hold” rating on Rio Tinto PLC (LON:RIO)‘s stock in analysts report published on 12 July.

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.37 EPS, down 825.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.33% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Transocean (NYSE:RIG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Transocean had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, June 10 with “Neutral”.

Among 9 analysts covering Rio Tinto PLC (LON:RIO), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Rio Tinto PLC has GBX 5670 highest and GBX 3100 lowest target. GBX 4733.10’s average target is -2.41% below currents GBX 4850 stock price. Rio Tinto PLC had 59 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Underperform” on Friday, June 28. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, January 18 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, January 31 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Hold” rating by Investec on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 13 with “Equal Weight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, February 8. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, January 21. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) on Friday, June 7 to “Underweight” rating. Citigroup maintained Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating.

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, finds, mines, processes, and markets mineral resources. The company has market cap of 83.04 billion GBP. The firm mines and produces aluminum products, including bauxite, alumina, and aluminum; copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum, as well as nickel; diamonds, titanium dioxide feedstocks, borates, and salt, as well as high purity iron, steel billets, metal powders, zircon, and rutile; uranium; iron ore; and thermal coal, and coking or metallurgical coal. It has a 6.16 P/E ratio. The Company’s products also comprise others, such as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.