Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND)’s “Buy” Rating; Redwood Trust (RWT) Shorts Decreased By 31.69%

Deutsche Bank kept their “Buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) in an analyst note sent to clients and investors on 12 July.

Redwood Trust Inc (NYSE:RWT) had a decrease of 31.69% in short interest. RWT's SI was 4.47M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 31.69% from 6.55M shares previously. With 1.01M avg volume, 4 days are for Redwood Trust Inc (NYSE:RWT)'s short sellers to cover RWT's short positions. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.48. About 399,456 shares traded. Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has declined 0.74% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.17% the S&P500.

More important recent Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Does British Land Company Plc's (LON:BLND) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance" on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: "Is British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance"

Analysts await Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. LAND’s profit will be $889,764 for 1746.25 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Land Securities Group plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.65% or GBX 5.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 838.2. About 249,677 shares traded. Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.36 in 2018Q4.

Among 6 analysts covering Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Land Securities Group Plc has GBX 1125 highest and GBX 743 lowest target. GBX 864.83’s average target is 3.18% above currents GBX 838.2 stock price. Land Securities Group Plc had 33 analyst reports since January 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral” on Tuesday, June 4. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and GBX 1050 target in Monday, January 21 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Underweight” rating and GBX 755 target in Friday, May 10 report. The stock of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital on Friday, February 8 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Friday, May 17. The stock of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) earned “Equal Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 14. Numis Securities maintained the shares of LAND in report on Tuesday, May 14 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, January 25.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.20 million activity. GLADSTONE DAVID also bought $1.20M worth of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) shares.

Land Securities Group PLC, a real estate investment trust, engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 6.22 billion GBP. It provides clients with access to retail units in shopping centers, retail warehouses, shops, and other regional properties. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers clients with access to offices and creates office developments supporting complementary uses, such as retail, public space, and residential.

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage banking activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.60 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Residential Investments, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Commercial. It has a 12.14 P/E ratio. The Residential Investments segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations and issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; residential loans held for investment; mortgage servicing rights associated with residential loans; and derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.14, from 1.39 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) – Yahoo Finance" on June 25, 2019

Among 2 analysts covering Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Redwood Trust had 3 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.