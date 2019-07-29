Deutsche Bank Reaffirms GBX 4700.00 Target On Croda International PLC (LON:CRDA), Reaffirms Hold Rating; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Boingo Wireless, Inc. (WIFI)

Deutsche Bank currently has a GBX 4700.00 TP on the 6.18B GBP market cap company or -1.05% downside potential. In an analyst report sent to investors on 29 July, Croda International PLC (LON:CRDA) stock had its Hold Rating kept by stock research analysts at Deutsche Bank.

Among 3 analysts covering Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boingo Wireless Inc had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of WIFI in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Craig Hallum. See Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) latest ratings:

12/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Rating: Buy New Target: $28 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $35 New Target: $29 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $39 Maintain

The stock increased 2.69% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $15.67. About 588,825 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has risen 6.70% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 17c; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 36c-Loss 48c; 19/04/2018 DJ Boingo Wireless Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WIFI); 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M; 29/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.45, REV VIEW $231.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Rev $227M-$234M; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Rev $54M-$58M

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $2.20 million activity. $237,750 worth of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) was sold by Hovenier Peter on Wednesday, February 6. The insider Hagan David sold 30,000 shares worth $736,350.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold Boingo Wireless, Inc. shares while 38 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 57.16 million shares or 44.82% more from 39.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan accumulated 1,500 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt has invested 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owns 42,076 shares. Falcon Point Cap Ltd Liability reported 2.18% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 53,279 shares. Fmr stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Daruma Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2.8% or 1.06 million shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Victory Capital Mgmt holds 0.1% or 1.96M shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 127,490 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). State Street Corp has 878,312 shares. Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% stake.

Boingo Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. The company has market cap of $689.25 million. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems , Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Internet protocol television services for military servicemen and women living in the barracks of the United States army, air force, and military bases; and enables individuals to purchase Internet access at its managed and operated hotspots and select partner locations through month-to-month subscription and single-use access plans.

More recent Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Factors Make Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Did Croda International’s (LON:CRDA) Share Price Deserve to Gain 90%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.51, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold Croda International Plc shares while 23 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 8.20 million shares or 1.40% less from 8.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 143 are held by Royal Comml Bank Of Canada. Wells Fargo And Com Mn reported 21,546 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 281,972 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) for 2,721 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% in Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) or 24,210 shares. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) for 1.08 million shares. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA). Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 100,776 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 50,848 are held by Kennedy Capital Management. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA). Dimensional Fund L P, a Texas-based fund reported 799,948 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 17,888 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 122,490 shares. Bragg Financial Advsrs Incorporated reported 0.03% in Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA). Axa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) for 229,140 shares.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of 6.18 billion GBP. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, speciality additives for agricultural films, and seed enhancement and animal health chemicals; lubricant additives, speciality additives for plastics, coatings and polymers, advanced materials, and vehicle cleaning chemicals; and specialty ingredients for skin care, hair care, sun care, self-tanning, color cosmetics, body care, bath and shower, deodorants, anti-perspirants, depilatories, men's grooming, oral hygiene, and baby care applications. It has a 26.24 P/E ratio. The firm also provides bio based phase change materials for building and construction markets; dietary supplements; electronics comprising phase change materials, advanced materials, and polymer additives; chemistries, emulsifiers, fuel and power generation additives, and polymer additives for energy and resource industries; food additives; speciality polymer additives for furniture and wood applications; household, industrial, and institutional cleaning products; lubricants; oleochemicals; industrial chemicals for packaging, print, and paper industries; paints and coatings; active pharmaceutical ingredients for treating illness and diseases; thermal management products; and plastic and rubber products for food packaging, carrier bags and toys, car bumpers, mobile phones, and home appliances.

Among 5 analysts covering Croda International PLC (LON:CRDA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Croda International PLC has GBX 5850 highest and GBX 3905 lowest target. GBX 4831’s average target is 0.60% above currents GBX 4802 stock price. Croda International PLC had 20 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, July 29. The stock of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Credit Suisse. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Tuesday, July 2 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, February 18. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 5 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by HSBC on Friday, June 28. Goldman Sachs maintained Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) rating on Monday, February 4. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and GBX 5000 target.