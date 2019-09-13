Deutsche Bank Reaffirms a “Buy” Rating on British American Tobacco PLC (LON:BATS); Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Agilent Technologies has $92 highest and $8600 lowest target. $89.33’s average target is 15.16% above currents $77.57 stock price. Agilent Technologies had 5 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, March 26. See Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) latest ratings:

15/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $86.0000 78.0000

11/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Piper Jaffray 83.0000

15/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $88.0000 86.0000

26/03/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $80 New Target: $90 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: $92 Initiates Coverage On

British American Tobacco PLC (LON:BATS) stock had its “Buy” Rating reconfirmed by expert analysts at Deutsche Bank in an analyst note issued to investors and clients on 13 September.

The stock decreased 3.14% or GBX 96.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2976.5. About 462,953 shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) has 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the production and sale of tobacco products. The company has market cap of 68.28 billion GBP. It provides cigarettes and cigars; snus, a low-toxicant smokeless tobacco product; and e-cigarettes and other products, such as vapor and tobacco heating products, as well as nicotine inhalers. It has a 11.08 P/E ratio. The firm offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

