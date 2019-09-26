Deutsche Bank Positive On CPSI (CPSI) with $24.0000 Target; Northcoast Asset Management Has Decreased Pultegroup (PHM) Stake

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased Pultegroup Inc (PHM) stake by 32.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 17,018 shares as Pultegroup Inc (PHM)’s stock rose 0.70%. The Northcoast Asset Management Llc holds 34,584 shares with $1.10M value, down from 51,602 last quarter. Pultegroup Inc now has $10.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $36.53. About 187,841 shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 04/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice Pres, Human Re; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 07/03/2018 PULTEGROUP FOUNDER WILLIAM J. PULTE PASSED AWAY AT AGE 85; 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of CPSI (NASDAQ:CPSI) in a a research note revealed to investors on Thursday morning. The financial company set a Hold rating on the $337.78 million market cap company.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 586,873 shares to 646,194 valued at $30.94M in 2019Q2. It also upped Walgreens Boots Alnc stake by 23,571 shares and now owns 31,171 shares. Northrop Grumman Co (NYSE:NOC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 166 reduced holdings.

Among 4 analysts covering PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. PulteGroup has $4400 highest and $25.5 lowest target. $34.63’s average target is -5.20% below currents $36.53 stock price. PulteGroup had 8 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Buckingham Research. JP Morgan upgraded PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) on Wednesday, April 10 to “Neutral” rating.

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 8.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $252.33M for 9.93 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.98% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.53. About 9,807 shares traded. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 16.74% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q ADJ EPS 59C; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Computer Programs; 24/05/2018 – CPSI and Alliance Health Partners Announce Partnership; 22/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 Evident Highest Ranked EHR Vendor for 8th Consecutive Year; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q EPS 29c; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q Rev $70.9M; 15/05/2018 – Product Vision Takes Center Stage at the CPSI 2018 National Client Conference; 23/04/2018 – DJ Computer Programs and Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSI); 12/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

Among 2 analysts covering Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Computer Programs and Systems has $2600 highest and $2500 lowest target. $25.50’s average target is 8.37% above currents $23.53 stock price. Computer Programs and Systems had 4 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Friday, August 23. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 10 by Dougherty \u0026 Co..

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. The company has market cap of $337.78 million. Maarten. It has a 18.07 P/E ratio. The Company’s software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 50.79% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.63 per share. CPSI’s profit will be $4.45 million for 18.98 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 158.33% EPS growth.