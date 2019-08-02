Deutsche Bank Maintains a “Hold” Rating on London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LON:LSE); Terreno Realty (TRNO) Has 1.82 Sentiment

In analysts report issued on Friday, 2 August, Deutsche Bank restate their “Hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LON:LSE).

Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO) investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.71, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 102 investment professionals opened new or increased equity positions, while 56 sold and trimmed holdings in Terreno Realty Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 60.47 million shares, up from 58.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Terreno Realty Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 49 Increased: 75 New Position: 27.

The stock increased 1.86% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $49.77. About 380,061 shares traded or 19.68% up from the average. Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) has risen 33.68% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – THE SENIOR SECURED LOAN HAS TERM OF TWO YEARS, AN INTEREST RATE OF 8.0%; 08/03/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS BUILDING IN SEATTLE, WA FOR $42.0M; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Had 97.5% Same-Store Occupancy at End of 1Q; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS PROPERTY IN NEWARK, NJ FOR $6.3M, MAKES SR; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.5% QUARTER END SAME STORE OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 98.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.2%; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3 Million and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55.0 Million; 08/03/2018 Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Building in Seattle, WA for $42.0 Million; 21/04/2018 – DJ Terreno Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNO); 18/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP TRNO.N : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO BUY; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity

Terreno Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.26 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 51.9 P/E ratio. It acquires, owns and operates industrial properties in six major coastal U.S. markets.

Resolution Capital Ltd holds 2.63% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation for 1.92 million shares. Channing Capital Management Llc owns 1.17 million shares or 2.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc has 1.24% invested in the company for 676,536 shares. The California-based Adelante Capital Management Llc has invested 1.02% in the stock. Granite Investment Partners Llc, a California-based fund reported 402,551 shares.

More notable recent Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Terreno Realty same-store occupancy slips Q/Q – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Terreno Realty Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend and Files Second Quarter 2019 Financial Statements – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$44.31, Is Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $210,200 activity.

The stock decreased 3.03% or GBX 214 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 6844. About 197,441 shares traded. London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSE) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure and capital markets business primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, Italy, France, and Sri Lanka. The company has market cap of 23.93 billion GBP. It operates through Capital Markets, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Post Trade Services-LCH, Information Services, Technology Services, and Other divisions. It has a 50.32 P/E ratio. The firm operates a range of international equity, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, which is a EuropeÂ’s fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.