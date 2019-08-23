Deutsche Bank Maintained BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ) As Buy; Has Price Objective Of $31.0000; Smartsheet Class A (SMAR) Shorts Down By 11.2%

The financial firm have set PT of $31.0000 on BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) shares. This is 17.34% from the previous close. In an analyst note published on 23 August, Deutsche Bank reconfirmed their Buy rating on shares of BJ.

Smartsheet Inc Class A (NYSE:SMAR) had a decrease of 11.2% in short interest. SMAR’s SI was 3.15 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 11.2% from 3.54M shares previously. With 2.06M avg volume, 2 days are for Smartsheet Inc Class A (NYSE:SMAR)’s short sellers to cover SMAR’s short positions. The SI to Smartsheet Inc Class A’s float is 8.76%. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $51.76. About 892,503 shares traded. Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) has risen 140.41% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.41% the S&P500. Some Historical SMAR News: 22/05/2018 – Madrona Venture Group Expands Capital for Entrepreneurs in the Pacific Northwest — Announces a New $300 Million Fund for Early-Stage Technology Companies; 10/05/2018 – CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS REPORTS 19.9 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SMARTSHEET INC AS OF APRIL 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Smartsheet Announces Integration with Workplace by Facebook; 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – SMARTSHEET INC SMAR.N : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING – TRADERS; 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018; 01/05/2018 Smartsheet Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional

Analysts await BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 280.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.1 per share. BJ’s profit will be $52.90M for 17.38 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.

The stock increased 17.16% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $26.42. About 9.92 million shares traded or 322.94% up from the average. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) has declined 4.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.81% the S&P500.

Beacon Holding Inc. operates in the retailing industry. The company has market cap of $3.68 billion.

Among 2 analysts covering BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BJ’s Wholesale Club has $32 highest and $27 lowest target. $29.50’s average target is 11.66% above currents $26.42 stock price. BJ’s Wholesale Club had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”.

Among 4 analysts covering Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Smartsheet has $6200 highest and $45 lowest target. $50.50’s average target is -2.43% below currents $51.76 stock price. Smartsheet had 4 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Smartsheet Inc. provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. The company has market cap of $5.52 billion. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts.

