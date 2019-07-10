Deutsche Bank Kept Antofagasta PLC (LON:ANTO) as Hold; 5 Analysts Are Bullish Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) Last Week

In an analyst report issued to clients on Wednesday morning, Deutsche Bank kept their Hold rating on shares of Antofagasta PLC (LON:ANTO).

Among 7 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Baidu had 18 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 13 by Macquarie Research. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $200 target in Monday, February 25 report. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer. Daiwa Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and $215 target in Friday, March 8 report. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $213 target in Monday, February 25 report. Benchmark maintained the shares of BIDU in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BIDU in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 22 by Citigroup. HSBC maintained Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. See Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) latest ratings:

Among 7 analysts covering Antofagasta PLC (LON:ANTO), 2 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Antofagasta PLC has GBX 1050 highest and GBX 675 lowest target. GBX 882.86’s average target is 3.16% above currents GBX 855.8 stock price. Antofagasta PLC had 50 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, March 21 by BNP Paribas. Peel Hunt maintained Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) on Wednesday, January 23 with “Add” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, January 24. RBC Capital Markets maintained Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) on Friday, June 28 with “Sector Performer” rating. Barclays Capital downgraded Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) on Tuesday, March 26 to “Underweight” rating. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Performer” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. UBS maintained the shares of ANTO in report on Thursday, March 28 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, April 10. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, January 11. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by UBS.

More notable recent Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 93% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About Antofagasta plc’s (LON:ANTO) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Performing In The Years Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019. More interesting news about Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) were released by: Mining.com and their article: “Minnesota environmentalists step up fight against Twin Metals’ copper project – MINING.com” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “Antofagasta expects copper deficit of up to 300000 tonnes this year – MINING.com” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. The company has market cap of 8.39 billion GBP. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and evaluation, and Railway and Other Transport Services divisions. It has a 15.53 P/E ratio. The firm produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

The stock increased 0.92% or GBX 7.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 855.8. About 318,028 shares traded. Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Baidu, Inc. provides Internet search services in China and internationally. The company has market cap of $40.18 billion. It operates through three divisions: Search Services, Transaction Services, and IQiyi. It has a 8.94 P/E ratio. It offers Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find relevant information online, including Web pages, news, images, documents, and multimedia files through links provided on its Website; and transaction platform, including Nuomi.com to connect online and offline services provided by third-parties.