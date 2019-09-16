Deutsche Bank Keeps Intertek Group PLC (LON:ITRK)’s Buy Rating; WESTLEAF COMMON SHARES CANADA (WSLFF) SI Increased By 91.91%

Deutsche Bank restate their Buy rating on shares of Intertek Group PLC (LON:ITRK) in a research report shared with investors on 16 September.

WESTLEAF INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:WSLFF) had an increase of 91.91% in short interest. WSLFF’s SI was 33,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 91.91% from 17,300 shares previously. With 111,400 avg volume, 0 days are for WESTLEAF INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:WSLFF)’s short sellers to cover WSLFF’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.46% or $0.0143 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3061. About 47,220 shares traded. Westleaf Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSLFF) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Westleaf Inc. engages in the cultivation, extraction, distribution, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products. The company has market cap of $37.58 million.

The stock increased 0.19% or GBX 10 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 5390. About 21,044 shares traded. Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Intertek Group PLC (LON:ITRK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Intertek Group PLC has GBX 5700 highest and GBX 4900 lowest target. GBX 5160’s average target is -4.27% below currents GBX 5390 stock price. Intertek Group PLC had 16 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, August 16 by UBS. On Wednesday, May 29 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 6 to “Underweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, April 9. Kepler Cheuvreux maintained Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) rating on Friday, May 24. Kepler Cheuvreux has “Hold” rating and GBX 5190 target.

Intertek Group Plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. The company has market cap of 8.70 billion GBP. It operates in three divisions: Products, Trade, and Resources. It has a 30.09 P/E ratio. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, and inspection and certification services , including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification services.