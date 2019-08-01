Deutsche Bank Keeps Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG)’s “Hold” Rating; Shorts at Kraneshares Trust Kraneshares Csi China Internet E (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Raised By 2.09%

In analysts note issued to investors and clients on Thursday morning, Deutsche Bank kept their “Hold” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG).

Kraneshares Trust Kraneshares Csi China Internet E (NYSEARCA:KWEB) had an increase of 2.09% in short interest. KWEB’s SI was 2.47M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.09% from 2.42M shares previously. With 1.88 million avg volume, 1 days are for Kraneshares Trust Kraneshares Csi China Internet E (NYSEARCA:KWEB)’s short sellers to cover KWEB’s short positions. The ETF decreased 0.89% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.22. About 2.56M shares traded or 6.72% up from the average. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance services and products in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 4.44 billion GBP. The firm operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial divisions. It has a 9.75 P/E ratio. It offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance products, such as business, van, and landlord insurance products for small and medium-size entities.

More recent Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 12% – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Why Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should We Expect From Direct Line Insurance Group plc’s (LON:DLG) Earnings Over The Next Few Years? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019 was also an interesting one.

The stock increased 0.12% or GBX 0.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 322.8. About 406,154 shares traded. Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Direct Line Insurance Group PLC has GBX 385 highest and GBX 340 lowest target. GBX 365’s average target is 13.07% above currents GBX 322.8 stock price. Direct Line Insurance Group PLC had 33 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. The rating was downgraded by BNP Paribas on Thursday, March 14 to “Neutral”. Deutsche Bank maintained Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) on Monday, May 13 with “Hold” rating. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and GBX 360 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of DLG in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Hold” rating. HSBC maintained Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) rating on Tuesday, April 16. HSBC has “Buy” rating and GBX 385 target. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral” on Thursday, March 14. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 23 by Peel Hunt. As per Friday, May 10, the company rating was maintained by Berenberg. Peel Hunt maintained Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Add” rating.

More notable recent KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “China’s factory activity contracts in July – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Trade talks to nowhere? – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pinduoduo’s Policy Smarts, And Lessons From Translation – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “We’ve Been Here Before: A Historical Look At KWEB Returns – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Stock Is Riding High on Growth in Cloud, Global Operations – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

The investment seeks to provide inv