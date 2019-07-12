Deutsche Bank Keeps a Buy Rating on Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN); Last Week Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Coverage

Today, Friday, 12 July, Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) stock Buy was kept by Deutsche Bank in an analyst report.

Among 5 analysts covering Canadian Natural Res (TSE:CNQ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Canadian Natural Res had 5 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $50 target in Friday, March 8 report. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by GMP Securities. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $40 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. Scotia Capital maintained Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by RBC Capital Markets. See Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) latest ratings:

21/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $47 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $48 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $50 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Maintain

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids . The company has market cap of $43.05 billion. The firm offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). It has a 14.72 P/E ratio. The Company’s midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

More notable recent Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s (TSE:CNQ) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 21% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should We Expect From Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s (TSE:CNQ) Earnings In The Years Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) were released by: Business.Financialpost.com and their article: “How shrewd dealmaking transformed Canadian Natural into one of the world’s biggest oil firms – Financial Post” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian Natural’s (CNQ) Q1 Earnings Beat on High Oil Prices – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $36.04. About 2.43M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71; 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited

Among 13 analysts covering Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Glencore PLC has GBX 420 highest and GBX 280 lowest target. GBX 344.50’s average target is 28.13% above currents GBX 268.87 stock price. Glencore PLC had 46 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 13. JP Morgan maintained Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) on Wednesday, April 10 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, February 6. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, January 31 with “Neutral”. The stock of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 4 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, May 2 with “Neutral”. On Wednesday, May 8 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by Societe Generale. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Exclusive Interview: Prophecy Development Corp. Executive Chairman John Lee Discusses North Americaâ€™s Most Advanced Vanadium Project – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Mining.com with their article: “Australian junior Aurelia goes after Glencore copper mine – MINING.com” published on April 26, 2019, Mining.com published: “Glencore to double size of $1B share buyback program – MINING.com” on September 25, 2018. More interesting news about Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) were released by: Mining.com and their article: “Black Iron’s shares skyrocket after inking MOU with Glencore on Ukraine iron ore project – MINING.com” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “Management shake-up at Glencore costs copper chief Mistakidis his job – MINING.com” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

The stock increased 1.46% or GBX 3.87 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 268.87. About 6.08M shares traded. Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.