Deutsche Bank Analyzed STORE Capital (STOR); Unifirst (UNF) Has 1.94 Sentiment

In a report issued to clients today, Deutsche Bank analysts has started STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) coverage with Buy rating.

Unifirst Corp (UNF) investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.54, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 120 institutional investors increased or opened new stock positions, while 62 trimmed and sold stock positions in Unifirst Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 14.40 million shares, down from 15.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Unifirst Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 45 Increased: 78 New Position: 42.

Analysts await UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.96 earnings per share, down 4.85% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.06 per share. UNF’s profit will be $37.24 million for 25.06 P/E if the $1.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by UniFirst Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.33% negative EPS growth.

Tpg Group Holdings (Sbs) Advisors Inc. holds 1.91% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation for 633,352 shares. River Road Asset Management Llc owns 277,530 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New South Capital Management Inc has 0.7% invested in the company for 157,350 shares. The Hong Kong-based Parametrica Management Ltd has invested 0.68% in the stock. Martin & Co Inc Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 14,395 shares.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company has market cap of $3.73 billion. It operates through US Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid divisions. It has a 22.48 P/E ratio. The firm designs, makes, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. The company has market cap of $8.54 billion. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 1,826 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 48 states. It has a 37.21 P/E ratio.

Among 3 analysts covering Store Capital (NYSE:STOR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Store Capital has $3600 highest and $34 lowest target. $36’s average target is -2.57% below currents $36.95 stock price. Store Capital had 7 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, May 6. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $3600 target in Thursday, July 11 report.