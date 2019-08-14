Deutsche Bank Analyzed Polypipe Group Plc (LON:PLP) with GBX 445.00 Target; Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Has 1.1 Sentiment

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp (TYG) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.45, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 46 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 42 sold and reduced stock positions in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 13.36 million shares, up from 13.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 34 Increased: 35 New Position: 11.

Analysts at Deutsche Bank has initiated coverage on shares of Polypipe Group Plc (LON:PLP) in a a research report made public on Wednesday, 14 August. The firm set a Hold rating on the 789.58M GBP market cap company.

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and makes plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and ventilation systems for the residential, commercial, civil, infrastructure, and public non-housing sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company has market cap of 789.58 million GBP. The firm offers building products, such as above and below ground drainage, rainwater systems, plastic plumbing fittings, pressure systems, and insulation products, as well as underfloor heating products. It has a 16.18 P/E ratio. It also provides surface water and terrain drainage systems, sewerage systems, and cable protection systems.

The stock decreased 0.45% or GBX 1.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 394.8. About 20,468 shares traded. Polypipe Group plc (LON:PLP) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock increased 1.89% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $21.52. About 234,896 shares traded or 48.91% up from the average. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (TYG) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It has a 131.22 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids , coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.