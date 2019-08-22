Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Reaches $7.19 After 8.00% Up Move; 4 Bullish Analysts Covering The Chemours Company (CC)

Among 5 analysts covering Chemours Company (NYSE:CC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Chemours Company has $52 highest and $1800 lowest target. $35.60’s average target is 160.04% above currents $13.69 stock price. Chemours Company had 14 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, August 5. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 15 by SunTrust. Susquehanna upgraded the stock to “Positive” rating in Tuesday, August 20 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $26 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. See The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) latest ratings:

20/08/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Positive Old Target: $37.0000 New Target: $18.0000 Upgrade

09/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Downgrade

06/08/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

05/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $45.0000 New Target: $31.0000 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $26 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

The stock of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.57% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $7.19. About 3.42M shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 08/04/2018 – Douglas Busvine: Christian Sewing to become new CEO of Deutsche Bank; 10/04/2018 – Lannett at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 09/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC AKAM.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 28/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK IS SAID TO REVIEW TRADING, U.S. OPERATIONS; 11/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Names Nayak and Fedorcik to Run Investment Bank; 08/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS AMERICAS TRADE FINANCE HEAD RICHMAN TO LEAVE; 27/04/2018 – EXPEDIA INC EXPE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $137 FROM $133; 03/05/2018 – DekaBank Adds Ciena, Exits Booking, Cuts Deutsche Bank: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank’s New Plan Is Long on Adjectives, Short on Detail; 16/03/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $120The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $14.92 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $7.77 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:DB worth $1.19B more.

More notable recent Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Morning Comment: What Do They Know That We Don’t? – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deutsche Bank – Q2 Earnings: The Mountain Just Got Bigger – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deutsche Bank -3.5% as restructuring costs bite – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘They Would Never Have To Leave’: Invstr Aims To Bring All Of Your Financial Services To One App – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How A British Fintech Startup Is Leveraging AI For Real Estate Investors – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related services and products to private individuals, affluent clients, and small and medium sized corporate clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.92 billion. The companyÂ’s Global Markets segment offers financial marketsÂ’ products, such as bonds, equities and equity-linked products, exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives, foreign exchange, money market instruments, and structured products. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Corporate & Investment Banking segment provides commercial banking, mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity advisory and origination, and cash management services; trade finance services comprising international trade services and products, structured trade solutions, and technology; and securities services, including trust, payment, administration, and related services for selected securities and financial transactions, as well as domestic securities custody services.

The stock decreased 3.01% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $13.69. About 1.59 million shares traded. The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) has declined 57.83% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CC News: 23/04/2018 – Chemours CEO Receives Top Industry Honor for Innovation & Professional Impact; 26/03/2018 – The Chemours Co Updates 2018 Outlook; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: CHEMOURS REPORTS SODIUM CYANIDE PRICE BOOST OF 15%; 04/05/2018 – CHEMOURS CALL CONCLUDES; 03/04/2018 – CHEMOURS CO – NEW TERM LOANS WILL MATURE ON APRIL 3, 2025 & LOANS UNDER NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WILL MATURE ON APRIL 3, 2023; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 To Chemours’ New Senior Unsecured Notes; 10/05/2018 – Iridian Asset Buys New 2.6% Position in Chemours; 07/05/2018 – Chemours Announces Sodium Cyanide Price Increase; 07/05/2018 – Chemours Announces Global Sodium Cyanide Price Increase of 15%, Effective May 15; 03/05/2018 – CHEMOURS CO – REITERATING EXPECTATION THAT EARNINGS WILL BE AT HIGH END OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED RANGE FOR 2018

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold The Chemours Company shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 14,956 shares or 1852.48% more from 766 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Co accumulated 766 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz owns 6,712 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did The Chemours Company’s (NYSE:CC) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Chemours (NYSE:CC) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chemours +3.8% on Susquehanna upgrade – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Chemours Stock Fell 20.5% in July – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of The Chemours Company – CC – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $2.24 billion. It operates through three divisions: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. It has a 3.93 P/E ratio. The Titanium Technologies segment makes and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure brand name to deliver whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, PVC window profiles, laminate papers, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.