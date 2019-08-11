Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Contrasting side by side

Both Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) are Foreign Regional Banks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 8 0.00 N/A 0.01 650.83 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 0.96 7.28

Table 1 demonstrates Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 0.00% -5.3% -0.3% Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 0.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.51 shows that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. has a 1.18 beta and it is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares and 2.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. shares. 2.7% are Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft -1.39% 2.23% -4.17% -15.93% -38.94% -4.17% Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. -2.38% -0.85% -4.13% -6.33% -17.34% 6.91%

For the past year Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had bearish trend while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. beats Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, affluent clients, and small and medium sized corporate clients worldwide. The companyÂ’s Global Markets segment offers financial marketsÂ’ products, such as bonds, equities and equity-linked products, exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives, foreign exchange, money market instruments, and structured products. Its Corporate & Investment Banking segment provides commercial banking, mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity advisory and origination, and cash management services; trade finance services comprising international trade products and services, structured trade solutions, and technology; and securities services, including trust, payment, administration, and related services for selected securities and financial transactions, as well as domestic securities custody services. The companyÂ’s Private, Wealth and Commercial Clients segment offers payment and current account services, investment and insurance products, deposits, and credit products; mid-cap related products; and customized wealth management solutions and private banking services consisting of discretionary portfolio management, and traditional and alternative investment solutions. Its Deutsche Asset Management segment invests in equities, fixed income, liquidity, real estate, infrastructure, private equity, and sustainable investments; and delivers alpha and beta solutions. The companyÂ’s Postbank segment provides current and saving accounts, mortgage loans, building society contracts and consumer loans; corporate loans; international commercial real estate finance; payment transaction, factoring, and leasing services; interest rate and currency management services; and money market and capital market services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 2,656 branches in 62 countries. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. Its Commercial Banking segment offers deposits; loans, including syndicated loans, commitment lines, structured finance, and nonrecourse loans, as well as settlement, cash management, leasing, factoring, management information systems consulting, collection, and investment banking services for listed and mid-sized companies; and personal bank accounts, ordinary deposits, time deposits, foreign currency deposits, housing loans, investment trusts, pension-type insurance products, and life insurance products for individuals. This segment also provides international banking services, such as loans, deposits, clearing services, trade finance, project finance, loan syndication, and cash management services; and services related to money, foreign exchange, securities, and derivative markets. As of March 31, 2017, it had 440 branch offices in japan; 18 branches, 20 sub-branches, and 4 representative offices internationally; and 54,947 ATMs. The companyÂ’s Leasing segment offers equipment, operating, leveraged, aircraft, small-ticket, and automotive leasing. Its Securities segment provides financial products, investment consultation, and administration services to individual and corporate customers, as well as debt and equity underwriting, and merger and acquisition advisory services for corporate customers. The companyÂ’s Consumer Finance segment offers credit cards, and related settlement and financing services; installments, such as shopping credit and automobile loans; collection outsourcing and factoring services; and unsecured loans and loan guarantees to individuals. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. also provides system development, data processing, management consulting, and economic research services; and system engineering and information services, as well as engages in venture capital business. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.