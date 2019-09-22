Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) and Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Contrasting side by side

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) and Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) compete against each other in the Foreign Regional Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 8 0.00 N/A 0.01 650.83 Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. 37 0.00 N/A 5.66 6.42

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) and Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 0.00% -5.3% -0.3% Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. 0.00% 8.9% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.51 and its 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. has beta of 0.89 which is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors while 2.9% of Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.7% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 5% of Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft -1.39% 2.23% -4.17% -15.93% -38.94% -4.17% Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. -6.49% -6.9% -2.84% -5.1% -7.77% 2.34%

For the past year Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had bearish trend while Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, affluent clients, and small and medium sized corporate clients worldwide. The companyÂ’s Global Markets segment offers financial marketsÂ’ products, such as bonds, equities and equity-linked products, exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives, foreign exchange, money market instruments, and structured products. Its Corporate & Investment Banking segment provides commercial banking, mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity advisory and origination, and cash management services; trade finance services comprising international trade products and services, structured trade solutions, and technology; and securities services, including trust, payment, administration, and related services for selected securities and financial transactions, as well as domestic securities custody services. The companyÂ’s Private, Wealth and Commercial Clients segment offers payment and current account services, investment and insurance products, deposits, and credit products; mid-cap related products; and customized wealth management solutions and private banking services consisting of discretionary portfolio management, and traditional and alternative investment solutions. Its Deutsche Asset Management segment invests in equities, fixed income, liquidity, real estate, infrastructure, private equity, and sustainable investments; and delivers alpha and beta solutions. The companyÂ’s Postbank segment provides current and saving accounts, mortgage loans, building society contracts and consumer loans; corporate loans; international commercial real estate finance; payment transaction, factoring, and leasing services; interest rate and currency management services; and money market and capital market services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 2,656 branches in 62 countries. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others segments. Its retail banking services include mortgage and home equity, and retail lending products; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts, and electronic banking and automatic teller machine (ATM) services; and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as investment banking, real estate financing, overseas real estate and development project financing, infrastructure and structured financing, equity/venture investments, mergers and acquisitions consulting, and securitization; derivative services, including securities and derivative products, and foreign exchange trading; working capital loans and facilities loans. In addition, it is involved in treasury and investment activities in international capital markets comprising foreign currency-denominated securities trading, foreign exchange trading and services, trade-related financial services, international factoring services, and foreign banking operations. Further, the company provides trust account management, credit card, securities brokerage, life insurance, and asset management services, as well as leasing and equipment financing, savings banking, loan collection and credit reporting, collective investment administration, private equity investment, and financial system development services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a network of 871 service centers; 6,727 ATMs; 7 cash dispensers; and 24 digital kiosks. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.