Deutsche Bank Ag Upped Position in Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE); Pathstone Family Office Has Lowered Its Position in International Business Machs (IBM) by $871,803 as Stock Value Rose

Pathstone Family Office Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 57.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc sold 6,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 4,517 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, down from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $134.67. About 1.32M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: AWS Database Migration Service & AWS Schema Conversion Tool add IBM Db2 as a source for migrations!; 10/05/2018 – IBM Announces Collaboration with North Carolina State University to Accelerate Quantum Computing; 28/05/2018 – David Kenny, IBM’s senior vice president of Watson and Cloud, said artificial intelligence is already proving to be beneficial; 20/03/2018 – IBM Tool Seeks to Bridge AI Skills Gap; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 08/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 28/05/2018 – The chief of IBM’s supercomputer unit likes Elon Musk but ‘hates’ A.I. scaremongering; 19/03/2018 – WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 22/03/2018 – Apple, Google, IBM CEOs Head to China With Trade War Brewing

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE) by 141.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 49,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The institutional investor held 84,017 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 34,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.33M market cap company. It closed at $10.35 lastly. It is down 38.24% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CNCE News: 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 21/03/2018 – PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS BEEN ASSIGNED THE LICENSE FOR THE CLINICAL STAGE COMPOUND CTP-499 AND PLANS TO DEVELOP THE DRUG IN MULTIPLE UNMET MEDICAL NEED CONDITIONS; 15/05/2018 – Ghost Tree Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Concert Pharma; 25/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PHASE 2B CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING CTP-543 IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN 2019; 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners LLC Exits Position in Concert Pharma; 21/03/2018 – PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS BEEN ASSIGNED THE LICENSE FOR THE CLINICAL STAGE COMPOUND CTP-499 AND PLANS TO D; 25/04/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals: Topline Phase 2a Data From the 4 Mg and 8 Mg Cohorts Expected in Fourth Qtr of 2018; 06/03/2018 Concert Pharmaceuticals Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments at March 31 Totaled $191M; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Expects Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments as of March 31, 2018 to Be Sufficient to Fund the Co Into 2021

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold CNCE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 17.33 million shares or 0.06% less from 17.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Ltd Com holds 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) or 227,088 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 84,017 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 25,240 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) for 1,415 shares. Parametric Ltd Liability Company stated it has 10,260 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 31,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 20,255 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Bvf Incorporated Il owns 1.39M shares. Metropolitan Life Ins, New York-based fund reported 20,876 shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 46 shares. Vanguard Grp accumulated 958,493 shares. Perceptive Limited Liability owns 2.20 million shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 41,481 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.13 million activity.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc (Call) by 1.54 million shares to 473 shares, valued at $21,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 1.32M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Innovative Indl Pptys Inc.

More notable recent Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Concert Pharma’s CTP-692 shows favorable safety profile in early-stage studies – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Exelixis Signs Cancer Drug Licensing Deal, Adamis Offering, Surmodics Surges On Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Concert Pharma launches early-stage trial for schizophrenia – Seeking Alpha” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE) CEO Roger Tung on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81B and $786.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB) by 22,781 shares to 30,145 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 4,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Teradata: An Inconsistent Recurring Growth Story – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IBM joins tech platform governing council – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Selling International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.