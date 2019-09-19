Deutsche Bank Ag Upped Osi Systems (OSIS) Position; ZK International Group CO Ltd – Ordinary Share (ZKIN) Shorts Raised By 2.93%

Deutsche Bank Ag increased Osi Systems Inc (OSIS) stake by 7.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Deutsche Bank Ag acquired 3,010 shares as Osi Systems Inc (OSIS)’s stock rose 10.14%. The Deutsche Bank Ag holds 42,264 shares with $4.76 million value, up from 39,254 last quarter. Osi Systems Inc now has $1.94B valuation. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $106.31. About 43,142 shares traded. OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has risen 45.73% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.73% the S&P500. Some Historical OSIS News: 18/04/2018 – OSI Systems Announces Third Quarter Conference Call; 08/03/2018 – OSI Systems Facilitates Significant Drug Seizure in Albania; 26/04/2018 – OSI RAISING FISCAL 2018 SALES AND NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS 3Q REV. $267.3M, EST. $263.4M; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $3.50-Adj EPS $3.69; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Management Exits Position in OSI Systems; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS 3Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 83C; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC OSIS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.54, REV VIEW $1.06 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – OSI SEES FY ADJ. EPS $3.50-3.69, SAW $3.45-$3.67

ZK International Group CO Ltd – Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:ZKIN) had an increase of 2.93% in short interest. ZKIN’s SI was 316,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.93% from 307,300 shares previously. With 200,800 avg volume, 2 days are for ZK International Group CO Ltd – Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:ZKIN)’s short sellers to cover ZKIN’s short positions. The SI to ZK International Group CO Ltd – Ordinary Share’s float is 11.14%. It closed at $1.53 lastly. It is down 66.13% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.13% the S&P500. Some Historical ZKIN News: 15/03/2018 – ZK INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO LTD ZKIN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $56.2 MLN; 30/04/2018 – ZK Intl and Its Subsidiary, XSigma Corp, Announce David Christensen as Pres and Bryon Bowers as VP Ops; 15/03/2018 – ZK International Group Sees FY18 Rev $56.2M; 18/05/2018 – ZK International and its Subsidiary, XSigma Corporation, Strategically Apply Track-n-Trace Solutions to Improve Operational Efficiencies; 27/03/2018 – ZK International Renews Contract with one of Asia’s Largest Suppliers of Gas, Towngas China; 27/03/2018 – ZK INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO LTD – RENEWED ITS CONTRACT WITH TOWNGAS CHINA COMPANY LIMITED; 10/04/2018 – ZK International Ready to Implement Patent Pending Software, loTs and Blockchain Technologies into its Manufacturing Process and Supply Chain Management System; 30/04/2018 – ZK International and its Subsidiary, XSigma Corporation, Announce David Christensen as President and Bryon Bowers as VP Operati; 15/03/2018 – ZK INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO LTD ZKIN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 25 PCT; 29/03/2018 – ZK INTERNATIONAL GROUP SAYS IS LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS BUSINESS OPS & IS INITIALLY TARGETING UGANDA FOR ITS GROWTH IN OIL AND GAS SECTORS

ZK International Group Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in China. The company has market cap of $25.05 million. The firm offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, couplings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges. It has a 3 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in a range of applications, including water and gas transmission within urban infrastructural development, residential housing development, food and beverage production, gas and oil exploitation, and agricultural irrigation.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 17 investors sold OSIS shares while 53 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 17.55 million shares or 1.89% more from 17.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,513 are held by Victory Cap Mngmt Inc. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.04% invested in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) for 369,839 shares. Natixis holds 0.01% or 15,028 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 18,266 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 6,638 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Swiss National Bank holds 32,000 shares. 52,734 are held by Parametric Assoc Ltd Company. Mackay Shields reported 10,825 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp has invested 0.02% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). 91,818 are owned by Sg Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon accumulated 231,232 shares. 148,365 were reported by Bancorporation Of America Corp De. Mason Street Advsrs Lc accumulated 5,620 shares.

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased Cadence Bancorporation stake by 74,456 shares to 232,110 valued at $4.82M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr (EFA) stake by 753,675 shares and now owns 2.42M shares. Accuray Inc (NASDAQ:ARAY) was reduced too.