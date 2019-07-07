Deutsche Bank Ag Upped Its Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Holding; Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Has 1.18 Sentiment

Deutsche Bank Ag increased Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) stake by 600.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Deutsche Bank Ag acquired 669,985 shares as Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD)’s stock rose 52.26%. The Deutsche Bank Ag holds 781,486 shares with $6.96 million value, up from 111,501 last quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co now has $714.79 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $11.28. About 442,010 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 120.00% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 115.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 04/05/2018 – BMO Economics Report: Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Region Expansion to Accelerate; 21/03/2018 – Sen. Stabenow: Stabenow Announces Full Restoration of Great Lakes Funding and Actions to Combat Asian Carp in Federal Budget; 02/04/2018 – Global Finance Ranks Citizens Bank as Best Bank in Northeast and Great Lakes Regions for 2018; 21/05/2018 – GREAT LAKES AFRICA ENERGY COMMENTS ON MOU IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Holds Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony; 28/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Gov. Snyder welcomes Chicago as newest member of Great Lakes Basin Partnership to Block Asian Carp; 28/03/2018 – Good news for Great Lakes, missed opportunity on biodiversity; 02/05/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge 1Q Rev $146.6M; 18/04/2018 – Sen. Gillibrand: To Protect Against Future Flooding Along New York’s Great Lakes Coastline, Senator Gillibrand Pushes For; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Kelly: Rep. Kelly Matches Words with Actions on Great Lakes Day

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 170 institutional investors increased or opened new equity positions, while 144 decreased and sold their stakes in Vornado Realty Trust. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 142.62 million shares, down from 148.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Vornado Realty Trust in top ten equity positions decreased from 4 to 2 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 28 Reduced: 116 Increased: 116 New Position: 54.

Analysts await Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, down 13.64% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.1 per share. VNO’s profit will be $181.27M for 17.24 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Vornado Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.25% EPS growth.

Vornado Realty Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $12.50 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 21.49 P/E ratio. It makes investments in commercial real estate properties to create its portfolio.

Long Pond Capital Lp holds 6.5% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust for 2.76 million shares. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc owns 2.06 million shares or 3.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gruss & Co Inc has 2.96% invested in the company for 41,875 shares. The New York-based Apg Asset Management Us Inc. has invested 2.55% in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P., a New York-based fund reported 309,425 shares.

