Deutsche Bank Ag Upped Barnes & Noble (BKS) Stake; COSTA GROUP HLDGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES A (CTTQF) Sellers Increased By 61.64% Their Shorts

COSTA GROUP HLDGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES A (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) had an increase of 61.64% in short interest. CTTQF’s SI was 372,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 61.64% from 230,200 shares previously. It closed at $2.78 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Deutsche Bank Ag increased Barnes & Noble Inc (BKS) stake by 72928.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Deutsche Bank Ag acquired 635,936 shares as Barnes & Noble Inc (BKS)'s stock declined 14.71%. The Deutsche Bank Ag holds 636,808 shares with $3.46 million value, up from 872 last quarter. Barnes & Noble Inc now has $478.04 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.53. About 748,361 shares traded. Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) has risen 1.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.07% the S&P500.

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) stake by 233,327 shares to 519,850 valued at $52.65M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) stake by 113,198 shares and now owns 37,512 shares. Csg Sys Intl Inc (NASDAQ:CSGS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold BKS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 48.14 million shares or 2.77% more from 46.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Capital LP invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 28,710 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Limited Co has 0% invested in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS). Envestnet Asset has 0% invested in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS). California Pub Employees Retirement invested 0% in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 88,042 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorporation accumulated 0% or 200 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS). Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.01% or 5.85 million shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Gp accumulated 823,785 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 19,295 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) for 15,000 shares. Marathon Trading Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc has 18,064 shares. Kennedy Management Inc holds 0.07% or 549,794 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Investec Asset has 0.01% invested in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS).

