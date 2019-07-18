Deutsche Bank Ag Trimmed Williams Sonoma (Put) (WSM) Position; Central Securities Has Boosted Capital One Finl (COF) Position

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased Williams Sonoma Inc (Put) (WSM) stake by 98.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 57,863 shares as Williams Sonoma Inc (Put) (WSM)’s stock declined 4.45%. The Deutsche Bank Ag holds 752 shares with $42,000 value, down from 58,615 last quarter. Williams Sonoma Inc (Put) now has $5.47B valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $69.6. About 1.13 million shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 9.40% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 58C; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises 2018 full-Yr Guidance; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q Adj EPS $1.68; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.15 TO $4.25; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.18, REV VIEW $5.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees FY18 Capital Spending $200M-$220M; 13/03/2018 – WEST ELM LAUNCHES WEST ELM LOCAL EXPERIENCES, BRINGING CUSTOMERS CLOSER TO THE CRAFTSMANSHIP OF REGIONAL ARTISTS; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $44; 02/04/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING $200 MLN – $220 MLN

Central Securities Corp increased Capital One Finl Corp (COF) stake by 10% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Central Securities Corp acquired 30,000 shares as Capital One Finl Corp (COF)’s stock rose 11.74%. The Central Securities Corp holds 330,000 shares with $26.96 million value, up from 300,000 last quarter. Capital One Finl Corp now has $41.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $88.76. About 2.53 million shares traded or 38.45% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Assets $362.9 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.33%; 08/05/2018 – Capital One sells $17 bln of mortgages to Credit Suisse unit; 23/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 26/04/2018 – Fitch: Capital One’s Solid 1Q18 Results Aided by Moderating Asset Quality and Tax Reform; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $5,718 MLN VS $ 5,474 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END VS 5.59 PCT AT FEB END; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1q Net Interest Margin 6.93%; 24/04/2018 – Correction to Capital One Earnings Review; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh has 132,842 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Ledyard Bank holds 0.03% or 3,567 shares. Captrust Advsr reported 1,334 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Communications stated it has 0.04% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Eqis Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 4,817 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 26 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsr has invested 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Grace White Ny holds 118,700 shares. Kessler Invest Group Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Panagora Asset Incorporated accumulated 2,524 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% or 57,859 shares. The New York-based Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). 17,104 were accumulated by Amalgamated Bankshares. Blackrock has invested 0.02% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). 196,013 are held by Westwood Group.

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 7.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.77 per share. WSM’s profit will be $65.24M for 20.96 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.47% EPS growth.

Deutsche Bank Ag increased Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) stake by 166,540 shares to 5.20 million valued at $398.39 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) stake by 853,369 shares and now owns 1.74 million shares. First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), 0 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Williams-Sonoma had 14 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained it with “Sell” rating and $42 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, January 23 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Sell” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, March 21. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by JP Morgan. The stock of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by UBS.

More notable recent Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “9 Retail Stocks Goldman Sachs Says Are Ready to Rip – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Retail Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Black Hills Corporation (BKH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs doubles down on big-box retail – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Intll National Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.16% or 115,575 shares in its portfolio. Finemark Financial Bank & Tru accumulated 0.34% or 72,351 shares. Lingohr And Partner Asset Gmbh has invested 0.93% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Van Strum And Towne invested in 28,982 shares or 1.76% of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs Inc has 396,476 shares. Moreover, Of Vermont has 0.35% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Washington-based fund reported 988,268 shares. Utah Retirement has 0.14% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa stated it has 4,748 shares. Cna Fin holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 31,827 shares. Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Franklin Street Advsr Nc reported 4,140 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Scott Selber holds 0.98% or 22,883 shares in its portfolio. Kanawha Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.58% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 50,342 shares. Millennium Lc has 0.27% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 2.22 million shares.

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Increased Card Lending, Lower Charge-Off Rates Should Have Boosted Capital One’s Q2 Results – Forbes” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Capital One Financial – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Capital One Plans to Buy Back up to $2.2 Billion of Common Shares Through Second Quarter 2020 – PRNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “5 Crazy Mortgage Facts That May Shock You – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.