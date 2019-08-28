Deutsche Bank Ag Trimmed Whirlpool (WHR) Position; ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST UN (ACDSF) Shorts Down By 4.87%

ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST UN (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) had a decrease of 4.87% in short interest. ACDSF’s SI was 2.99M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.87% from 3.14 million shares previously. With 11,200 avg volume, 267 days are for ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST UN (OTCMKTS:ACDSF)’s short sellers to cover ACDSF’s short positions. It closed at $2.15 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased Whirlpool Corp (WHR) stake by 28.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 46,539 shares as Whirlpool Corp (WHR)’s stock rose 4.09%. The Deutsche Bank Ag holds 117,850 shares with $15.66M value, down from 164,389 last quarter. Whirlpool Corp now has $8.66B valuation. The stock increased 1.66% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $136.33. About 189,875 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool® and Actress Lea Michele to Celebrate Parents This Graduation Season; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in Michigan Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS TO EXECUTE SHARE REPURCHASES OF APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN FORM OF A MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER OFFER; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA NAMES YATIN MALHOTRA NEW CFO; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Scheduled to Expire on May 23; 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool at EuroCucina 2018: Four Exceptional Brands, One Vision of Excellence; 24/04/2018 – NIDEC TO ACQUIRE WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION’S COMPRESSOR BUSINESS; 13/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Whirlpool of India Ltd; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool: Proration Factor for Tender Offer About 87%; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – CONTINUES TO EXPECT FULL-YEAR EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.50 TO $15.50 ON AN ONGOING BASIS

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ascendas Funds Management Limited. The company has market cap of $6.81 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of Singapore and Australia. It has a 18.53 P/E ratio. The Company’s portfolio is diversified across five major divisions of the business space and industrial property market.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Deutsche Bank Ag increased Smith & Nephew Plc (NYSE:SNN) stake by 221,420 shares to 222,080 valued at $8.91 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) stake by 1.70M shares and now owns 6.22 million shares. Contura Energy Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.81 earnings per share, down 16.26% or $0.74 from last year’s $4.55 per share. WHR’s profit will be $242.05 million for 8.95 P/E if the $3.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual earnings per share reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.99% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Whirlpool has $17800 highest and $15000 lowest target. $159.33’s average target is 16.87% above currents $136.33 stock price. Whirlpool had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Longbow given on Friday, May 10. The stock of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 6 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 17 by Buckingham Research.