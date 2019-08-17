Deutsche Bank Ag Trimmed Tesla (Call) (TSLA) Position By $2.23 Million; Murphy Oil (MUR) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Murphy Oil has $3700 highest and $2200 lowest target. $28.50’s average target is 50.24% above currents $18.97 stock price. Murphy Oil had 11 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, July 23 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of MUR in report on Friday, April 12 to “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Sell” rating and $23 target in Friday, March 22 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $2500 target in Friday, August 9 report. See Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) latest ratings:

09/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $30.0000 New Target: $25.0000 Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $30.0000 Upgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $24.0000 New Target: $22.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Capital One Rating: Overweight New Target: $37.0000 Initiates Coverage On

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $24 Maintain

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $29 New Target: $31.5 Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $23 Maintain

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased Tesla Inc (Call) (TSLA) stake by 80.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 7,980 shares as Tesla Inc (Call) (TSLA)’s stock rose 3.25%. The Deutsche Bank Ag holds 1,920 shares with $537,000 value, down from 9,900 last quarter. Tesla Inc (Call) now has $39.40B valuation. The stock increased 1.99% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $219.94. About 5.21M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 11/04/2018 – FORD’S F.N LINCOLN BRAND PLANS TO BUILD FIVE NEW VEHICLES IN CHINA BY 2022; 30/05/2018 – CONSUMER REPORTS SAYS IT NOW RECOMMENDS TESLA MODEL 3 AFTER BRAKING SOFTWARE UPDATE; 24/05/2018 – The United Auto Workers just filed a labor complaint against Tesla; 02/05/2018 – Tesla sued by truck start-up alleging design patent violation; 20/04/2018 – Tesla Factory Safety Under Scrutiny After Worker Is Injured; 21/03/2018 – The Latest: AP Source: Stockholders Approve Tesla CEO Pay; 01/04/2018 – Tesla Makes Last-Ditch Model 3 Deliveries as Pressures Mount; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Elon Musk’s ‘Boring’ plans for L.A. transport; 14/05/2018 – SOUTH JORDAN CITY POLICE DEPT. SAYS COLLISION OF TESLA MODEL S & MECHANIC TRUCK OCCURRED AT 10400 SOUTH BANGERTER HIGHWAY IN SOUTH JORDAN, UTAH; 16/05/2018 – Tesla has faced production problems with its Model 3 and a management reshuffle, while CEO Elon Musk has been criticized for his leadership of the company

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold Murphy Oil Corporation shares while 104 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 143.26 million shares or 1.22% less from 145.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). Farmers & Merchants has 0% invested in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). Manchester Mngmt Limited Co holds 80 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt owns 17,541 shares. 223 were accumulated by Ent Financial. 22,000 are owned by Bp Public Limited Company. Moreover, Wellington Gru Llp has 0% invested in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) for 192,930 shares. Meyer Handelman has invested 0.01% in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc reported 8,522 shares. Adams Asset Advsrs Llc owns 87,675 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 566,497 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) for 211,759 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn has 0% invested in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) for 174,920 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 318,439 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR).

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an gas and oil exploration and production firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.08 billion. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It has a 9.9 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

The stock increased 3.83% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $18.97. About 4.73 million shares traded or 67.92% up from the average. Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) has declined 26.93% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MUR News: 28/03/2018 – Murphy Oil Corp. CDS Widens 21 Bps; 27/03/2018 – MURPHY OIL LOOKS AT PETROBRAS DIVESTMENTS IN BRAZIL EXPANSION; 27/03/2018 – Ditching Deep Water? Not Murphy Oil as It Expands in Brazil; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q Cont Ops EPS 97c; 17/05/2018 – Malaysia’s Kimanis crude supplies to rise in July – traders; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: MURPHY OIL 1Q PRODUCTION 168 MBOE/D; 16/05/2018 – Murphy Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 Vietnam oil firm sells 5 pct interest at offshore block to Murphy Oil; 21/05/2018 – MURPHY OIL CORP MUR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $28; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q Adj EPS 23c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tb Alternative Assets Limited reported 0.82% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Rafferty Asset Management Lc accumulated 7,438 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 1,405 are owned by Commonwealth Bank Of Australia. Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd holds 979 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Inc invested in 7,118 shares. Menlo Advsrs invested in 0.37% or 1,845 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co has 0.03% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Moreover, Valley National Advisers has 0.02% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 190 shares. Cap Int Invsts owns 52,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Endurance Wealth Management reported 200 shares. Shell Asset Management has 7,640 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Cibc Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.03% or 15,020 shares. 828 are owned by Inverness Counsel Lc.

Among 20 analysts covering Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), 9 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Tesla has $500 highest and $158 lowest target. $300.23’s average target is 36.51% above currents $219.94 stock price. Tesla had 63 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform”. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Sell”. Jefferies maintained Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) rating on Friday, June 21. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $300 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Bernstein given on Monday, March 11. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Wolfe Research. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, February 26. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. Shares for $232,720 were bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M. Shares for $25.00M were bought by Musk Elon on Thursday, May 2. Wilson-Thompson Kathleen bought $79,816 worth of stock.

Deutsche Bank Ag increased Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX) stake by 48,303 shares to 116,452 valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) stake by 9,945 shares and now owns 1.08M shares. Technipfmc Plc was raised too.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.