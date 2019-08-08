Deutsche Bank Ag Stake in Nuance Communications (NUAN) Has Lifted by $30.47 Million as Market Value Declined; 1492 Capital Management Trimmed Holding in Ringcentral (RNG) by $1.64 Million as Stock Value Rose

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 17.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 15,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The institutional investor held 74,348 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02M, down from 89,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $135.37. About 871,669 shares traded or 12.83% up from the average. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 16/04/2018 – Master Agent MicroCorp Partners With RingCentral to Drive Enterprise Adoption of Cloud Communications Solutions; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M; 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – RingCentral Announces Certified Partners Program With Leading SD-WAN Vendors; 24/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: RingCentral Adds MicroCorp To Program Roster In Bid To Capitalize On Channel Momentum; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q REV. $150.3M, EST. $145.4M; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTIONS REVENUE RANGE TO $588 TO $594 MLN

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 800.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 1.90 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 2.14M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.26M, up from 237,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $15.19. About 2.95M shares traded or 62.40% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS EXPECTATION FOR 5% TO 7% GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 06/03/2018 – Nuance Dragon Medical One Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification for Third-Party Privacy, Security and Compliance; 04/04/2018 – Spoken Word Artists’ Poetry Transcreated by SDL Marketing Solutions Delivers Global Cultural Nuance for Under Armour; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires From Nuance Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And lncoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY REVISED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GROWTH ESTIMATES TO 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH FROM 3% TO 5% ORGANIC GROWTH; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Reform of Nuance’s Executive Pay Practices; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC NUAN.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 70–618-18-3-6065-0032 – Service – Nuance PowerScribe Service Contract –

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 53,360 shares. Bb&T Secs Llc owns 11,000 shares. 88,529 are held by Continental Advsr Limited Liability Com. Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 2.14M shares. Rwc Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 534,500 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Rothschild Asset Us, a New York-based fund reported 779,825 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 622,860 shares. Bbt Capital stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Utah Retirement has 53,898 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 4.19 million are held by Pictet Asset Management. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 92,413 shares. Comerica Retail Bank holds 11,378 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co New York has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Ajo Lp stated it has 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Argent Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 34,072 shares.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Umb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 40,863 shares to 90,209 shares, valued at $5.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc (Call) (NYSE:VMW) by 3,684 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,192 shares, and cut its stake in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $206,884 activity.