Deutsche Bank Ag Stake in Nordson (NDSN) Has Lowered by $5.30 Million as Stock Declined; Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Intl Business Machines (IBM) as Market Value Rose

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 103.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 11,978 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 5,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.68 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for IBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 11/04/2018 – Pelco and IBM Combine Powerful Camera and Video Management Systems Technology with Intelligent Video Analytics; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY 13-F FILING WITH U.S. SEC SHOWS IT HAS DISSOLVED ITS SHARE STAKE IN IBM CORP IBM.N; 30/03/2018 – IBM predicts five technologies that will change the world in the next five years; 17/04/2018 – IBM has now posted revenue growth for the second quarter in a row; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 14/03/2018 – Cloudflare and IBM Collaborate to Extend Security and Performance from the Cloud to the Network Edge; 17/04/2018 – IBM CFO JAMES KAVANAUGH: DISAPPOINTED W/ STORAGE REVENUE GROWTH; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 15/05/2018 – IBM joins forces with a start-up to combine crypto with environmental credit trading

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Nordson Corp (NDSN) by 85.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 40,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% . The institutional investor held 7,002 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $925,000, down from 47,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Nordson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $135.96. About 139,430 shares traded. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 7.53% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 31/05/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives Vision and Innovation Awards at NEPCON China for its RollVIA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 23/05/2018 – Nordson EFD Introduces New GV Series Gantry Fluid Dispensing Robot with Vision; 06/03/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives NPI Award for Its RollVlA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nordson May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – Nordson Corporation Announces Earnings Release and Webcast for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON 2Q ADJ EPS $1.56, EST. $1.43; 21/05/2018 – Nordson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q EPS $1.55; 31/05/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives Vision and Innovation Awards at NEPCON China for its RollVlA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 30/05/2018 – Nordson ASYMTEK Receives Innovation and Vision Awards at NEPCON China

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold NDSN shares while 90 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 39.00 million shares or 6.19% less from 41.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 28,632 shares stake. Gsa Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Fulton National Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Moreover, Fifth Third Natl Bank has 0% invested in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). 44,736 are held by Great West Life Assurance Company Can. Schroder Invest Grp Inc holds 408,873 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 1,539 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Meritage Portfolio Mgmt reported 47,383 shares. Bahl & Gaynor has invested 0.05% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). State Street Corp stated it has 1.94M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Svcs Gru Inc Inc stated it has 2,797 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Co reported 61,832 shares stake.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 1.95M shares to 1.95 million shares, valued at $145.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 1.10M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN).

More notable recent Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nordson (NDSN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nordson Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nordson Corp (NDSN) CEO Mike Hilton on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nordson (NDSN) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16,385 shares to 29,043 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl A (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP has 1.57M shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Company Mi Adv reported 7,450 shares. Beck Capital Management Llc reported 0.1% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited owns 123,709 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. First Retail Bank Of Omaha stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca holds 0.58% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,821 shares. One Trading LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 7,782 shares. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Limited Com owns 1,828 shares. Ims Cap Mngmt invested in 0.23% or 2,036 shares. Northstar Inv Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.99% or 37,911 shares. Girard Ptnrs invested 0.05% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Compton Cap Ri accumulated 8,312 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Glovista Investments Limited Company holds 0.06% or 1,426 shares. Meritage Portfolio holds 30,142 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Bessemer Limited Liability Co has 0.29% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).