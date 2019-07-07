Deutsche Bank Ag Stake in Independent Bank Mass (INDB) Has Lowered as Stock Price Declined; Titan Intl Ill (TWI) Stock Price Declined While Leucadia National Decreased by $1.08 Million Its Holding

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mass (INDB) by 37.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 11,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,149 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 32,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Independent Bank Corp Mass for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $75.67. About 60,304 shares traded. Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has risen 5.55% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.12% the S&P500. Some Historical INDB News: 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank MA: Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $54.2 M; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP INDB.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.38/SHR; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INDB); 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA 1Q Net Interest Income $68.5 M; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA Total Assets Were $8.1 Billion at March 31; 09/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp.’s First Quarter Earnings Press Release and Conference Call Announcement; 09/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp.’s First Quarter Earnings Press Release and Conference Call Announcement; 19/04/2018 – INDB 1Q OPER EPS $1.00, EST. $1.05; 19/03/2018 – Rockland Trust Launches “Small Business, Big Dreams” Contest; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Titan Intl Inc Ill (TWI) by 89.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 215,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 24,290 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145,000, down from 239,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Titan Intl Inc Ill for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.62. About 80,931 shares traded. Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has declined 53.57% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TWI News: 16/04/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC – NOTIFIED JAMES M. FROISLAND, COMPANY’S CHIEF FINANCIAL THAT COMPANY WILL NOT RENEW HIS EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL – UNCERTAINTIES CREATE POTENTIAL FOR FARMERS TO FURTHER DELAY UPGRADING THEIR EQUIPMENT; 23/03/2018 – Titan International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – TITAN INTL REPORTS PLANS TO TRANSITION CFO POSITION; 28/03/2018 – Titan International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL NAMES AMY EVANS INTERIM CFO; 16/04/2018 – TITAN: CFO AGREEMENT WON’T BE RENEWED, LOOKING FOR REPLACEMENT; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL – IMPACT ON REMAINDER OF YEAR FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS AND RELATED EFFECTS ON STEEL AND COMMODITY PRICES IS A POTENTIAL AREA OF CONCERN; 16/04/2018 – Titan International: A Search for Mr. Froisland’s Replacement Is in Process; 13/03/2018 Titan International, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold INDB shares while 38 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 24.12 million shares or 3.41% more from 23.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Plc has invested 0.05% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 0.42% or 471,977 shares. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership stated it has 6,569 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) for 1,743 shares. Captrust Fin has 55 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Washington-based Evergreen Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Profund Advisors Limited Liability holds 3,487 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership has invested 0.43% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). 20,610 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Victory Inc holds 0.13% or 724,590 shares in its portfolio. Penobscot Invest Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.2% or 11,825 shares. Minnesota-based Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Moreover, Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc has 1.45% invested in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) for 109,680 shares.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $360,887 activity. ODDLEIFSON CHRISTOPHER also sold $83,169 worth of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) on Tuesday, January 29.

Analysts await Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.14 per share. INDB’s profit will be $45.63M for 14.22 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Independent Bank Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.31% EPS growth.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 254,718 shares to 563,705 shares, valued at $192.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (Call) (NYSE:MS) by 14,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,119 shares, and has risen its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP).

