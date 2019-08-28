Deutsche Bank Ag Raised National Healthcare (NHC) Holding; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Raytheon Company (RTN) Last Week

Deutsche Bank Ag increased National Healthcare Corp (NHC) stake by 92.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Deutsche Bank Ag acquired 15,910 shares as National Healthcare Corp (NHC)’s stock rose 17.63%. The Deutsche Bank Ag holds 33,081 shares with $2.51M value, up from 17,171 last quarter. National Healthcare Corp now has $1.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $80.45. About 3,530 shares traded. National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEMKT:NHC) has risen 24.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NHC News: 14/03/2018 – CATASYS INC SAYS HAS LAUNCHED ENROLLMENT OF ITS ONTRAK-H SOLUTION WITH A NATIONAL HEALTH PLAN PARTNER; 04/05/2018 – CORRECT: NATIONAL HEALTHCARE 1Q OPER REV. $243.0M; 21/04/2018 – U.K.’s National Health Service Struggles With Chronic Shortages; 04/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTHCARE 1Q OPER REV. $243.0M; 07/03/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein Delivers Remarks at the America’s Health Insurance Plans’ National Health; 04/04/2018 – Memorial Hermann Earns National Health IT Award; 07/03/2018 – The FDA commissioner was speaking at the National Health Policy Conference of AHIP, the health insurer industry group; 14/03/2018 – VolparaDensity™ Software Selected for UK National Health Service Breast Screening Program Project; 08/05/2018 – Children’s National Health System and GetWellNetwork Design Digital Pathway for Autism Family Support and Education; 05/03/2018 UK PM MAY SAYS ABSOLUTELY CLEAR THAT THE NATIONAL HEALTH SERVICE WILL REMAIN AS IT IS, IS NOT FOR SALE IN ANY TRADE DEAL WITH US

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Raytheon has $21800 highest and $19500 lowest target. $204.20’s average target is 13.82% above currents $179.41 stock price. Raytheon had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by Vertical Research on Tuesday, June 11 to “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. See Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $265.0000 New Target: $195.0000 Downgrade

11/06/2019 Broker: Vertical Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $216.0000 New Target: $203.0000 Downgrade

10/06/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $205.0000 New Target: $218.0000 Maintain

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $220 New Target: $200 Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $205 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold NHC shares while 30 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 6.26 million shares or 3.43% more from 6.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc invested in 0% or 9 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 7,993 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 0% or 8,274 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest accumulated 20,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management holds 0.1% or 13,977 shares. Trustmark State Bank Department reported 0% of its portfolio in National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% of its portfolio in National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) for 4,352 shares. Metropolitan Life Communication invested in 8,372 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 2,904 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 2,728 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Lp holds 59,606 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com owns 8,486 shares. 5,096 are owned by Voya Inv Ltd Liability. Vanguard Grp has invested 0% in National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC).

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) stake by 1.05M shares to 223,195 valued at $12.88M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Inphi Corp (Prn) stake by 925,000 shares and now owns 3.44 million shares. Ishares Tr (SOXX) was reduced too.

More notable recent National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About National HealthCare Corporation’s (NYSEMKT:NHC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NHC announces $25M stock repurchase program – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEMKT:NHC) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why I Like National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEMKT:NHC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “National HealthCare Corporation: Value And Growth For Dividend Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Raytheon added to BofA’s U.S. 1 List – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Raytheon to build new facility in Texas – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Air Force to deploy ground-based lasers – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raytheon, DARPA complete key hypersonic weapon design review – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Raytheon Company (RTN) – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

The stock increased 0.57% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $179.41. About 339,157 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – THE SMALLSATS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED INTO LOWER EARTH ORBIT LATER THIS YEAR; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON CO. BOOSTS DIV BY 8.8% 14TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL BOOST; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – RTN/@StateDeptPM: .@StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #SaudiArabia for TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) Missiles, estimated at $670 million @StateDeptPM #FMSupdate-; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Completes Program and Technical Review for U.S. Army Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Net $633M; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal

Raytheon Company develops technologically integrated products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $49.97 billion. It operates through five divisions: Integrated Defense Systems ; Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint. It has a 16.53 P/E ratio. The IDS segment provides integrated air and missile defense; land and sea radar solutions; command, control, communications, computers, cyber, and intelligence solutions; and naval combat and ship electronic systems.