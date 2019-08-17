Deutsche Bank Ag (Put) (DB) Shareholder Saba Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Stake by $10.40 Million; Shareholder First Eagle Investment Management Lifted Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 28.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 169,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 770,543 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.12M, up from 601,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 4.87 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 5th Update; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZYZYNSKI SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS ALKYLATION UNIT OVERHAUL; 22/03/2018 – BANCO DE MOCAMBIQUE COMMENTS ON MPC DATE ON WEBSITE; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – RESULT OF OFFERING; 09/05/2018 – VP Brooks Gifts 140 Of Marathon Petroleum Corp; 05/04/2018 – RBI’S MPC SAYS OUTPUT GAP IS CLOSING; 11/04/2018 – LON: POLISH MPC MAY CONTINUE ITS DOVISH APPROACH; 30/04/2018 – Dawn Kopecki: BREAKING: Marathon Petroleum to buy San Antonio-based Andeavor in $23.3 billion deal

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (Put) (DB) by 63.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp sold 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The hedge fund held 750,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09 million, down from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.76% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $6.94. About 14.39 million shares traded or 128.78% up from the average. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, JMP SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 28/03/2018 – DUTCH NAVIGATION FIRM TOMTOM HIRES DEUTSCHE BANK FOR POTENTIAL SALE OF WHOLE FIRM OR MINORITY STAKE; 25/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Gets ECB Nod for Use of Postbank Funds (Correct); 09/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank to review investment bank business -new CEO; 29/03/2018 – BIG DEUTSCHE BANK INVESTORS WANT CLEAR SIGNAL FROM BOARD ON CEO’S FUTURE; 08/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Deutsche Bank picks insider Christian Sewing as new CEO; 08/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank favoring Christian Sewing as new CEO to replace John Cryan; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Deutsche Bank Trader Bittar Pleads Guilty to Euribor Rigging; 08/05/2018 – Sonali Basak: SCOOP: the CEO of Deutsche Bank Securities is stepping down as the German bank reshapes its presence in the U.S; 08/05/2018 – Eagle Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 31,938 shares to 22.17M shares, valued at $605.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Israel Chemicals Ltd by 9.73 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Company Bank accumulated 43,562 shares. The Wisconsin-based Annex Advisory Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.23% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested in 0.23% or 454,367 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Franklin Resource holds 0.01% or 168,063 shares in its portfolio. The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Alyeska Investment Grp Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 68,000 shares. Axiom Ltd Llc De owns 271,945 shares. Linscomb & Williams holds 5,726 shares. Hanson And Doremus Inv Management reported 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Ajo Limited Partnership invested in 1.87M shares. Hudock Lc has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Credit Agricole S A reported 1,069 shares stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moneta Group Inv Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 23,592 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.