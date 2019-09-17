Deutsche Bank Ag (Put) (DB) Holder Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Lifted Holding; Willdan Group (WLDN) Shareholder Bard Associates Cut Stake by $390,350

Bard Associates Inc decreased its stake in Willdan Group Inc (WLDN) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc sold 10,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 203,939 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.60M, down from 214,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in Willdan Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $444.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.56. About 157,945 shares traded or 159.56% up from the average. Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has risen 24.75% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 29/03/2018 – PSE&G Extends Willdan’s Role as Audit Engineer for Hospitals Through 2020; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 SHR $1.60 TO $1.70; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $130 MLN TO $140 MLN; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 ADJ SHR $1.95 TO $2.05; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON MCCORMICK; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $0.36; 09/03/2018 – Willdan Group to Participate in 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 08/03/2018 Willdan Announces New Board and Officer Appointments; 17/04/2018 – Willdan Selected for Fourth Time to Implement Puget Sound Energy’s Small Business Direct Install Program; 29/03/2018 – PSE&G Extends Willdan’s Role as Audit Engineer for Hospitals Through 2020

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (Put) (DB) by 52.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 1.20 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The hedge fund held 3.50 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.46M, up from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.23. About 9.34 million shares traded or 38.75% up from the average. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 26/04/2018 – DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Bank announces actions to reshape its Corporate & Investment Bank and additional cost-cutting measures; 23/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank plans to exit from equities markets – Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS TARGETS A COMPETITIVE DIVIDEND PAY-OUT RATIO FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2018 AND THEREAFTER; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Former JPM exec Zames among candidates to replace Deutsche Bank CEO – Bloomberg; 15/04/2018 – ECB asks Deutsche Bank to gauge investment banking exit costs; 23/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank’s DWS Unit Holds Its Ground in Tough Week for IPOs; 29/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Will Have Handed Out Most CIB Pink Slips by July; 25/05/2018 – 33YO: Deutsche Bank AG: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK: R. MUELLER ON EXEC C. FOR POSTBANK CORP CLIENTS; 22/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Chairman Faces New Criticism Ahead of AGM

Analysts await Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 36.36% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.44 per share. WLDN’s profit will be $6.75M for 16.48 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Willdan Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold WLDN shares while 21 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 8.68 million shares or 12.00% more from 7.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thb Asset holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) for 126,506 shares. 317,597 are held by Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.05% or 409,324 shares. Timessquare Lc has invested 0.19% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Barclays Plc holds 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) or 6,408 shares. 440,000 were accumulated by Federated Invsts Pa. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation owns 91,699 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gam Ag owns 20,000 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 10,700 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 103,815 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) for 38,669 shares. 56,589 were accumulated by Calamos Limited Liability. Ftb Advsr invested 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Next Century Growth Lc invested in 0.45% or 96,787 shares. River Mercantile Asset Management Llp owns 59,478 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New (Prn) by 70,259 shares to 23,628 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (Put) (NYSE:XOM) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY).