Deutsche Bank Ag Namen (DB) Holder Capital International Sarl Cut Its Holding by $532,856; Highlander Capital Management Raised Its Fedex (FDX) Position by $343,900; Share Price Declined

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag Namen (DB) by 16.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl analyzed 66,607 shares as the company's stock declined 4.17% . The institutional investor held 340,222 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, down from 406,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag Namen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.47. About 7.20M shares traded or 28.23% up from the average. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500.

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 90.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 1,900 shares as the company's stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $726,000, up from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $160.66. About 2.36M shares traded or 2.18% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $161.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,201 shares to 31,065 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,100 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1.21 million shares. Wedgewood Pa has invested 0.73% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Regent Invest Mngmt Limited Liability reported 1.13% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Bollard Grp Lc stated it has 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Torch Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.99% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 8,800 shares. Psagot House Limited holds 0.59% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 76,286 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 10,743 shares. 2.75M were reported by Greenhaven. Osterweis Cap Mngmt, California-based fund reported 104,695 shares. Hallmark Capital reported 0.06% stake. Da Davidson & Comm holds 0.17% or 56,592 shares in its portfolio. Csat Advisory LP owns 6,586 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Ltd Liability Com owns 31,189 shares or 1.23% of their US portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Com holds 0.16% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 54,989 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Llc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

