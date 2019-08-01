Deutsche Bank Ag Lowered Plantronics New (PLT) Holding by $13.65 Million; Stock Declined; As Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Lowered Its Position by $32.61 Million

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (PLT) by 75.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 296,773 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The institutional investor held 97,715 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, down from 394,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $38.4. About 329,654 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 28/03/2018 – Plantronics To Buy Polycom In Deal Valued At $2 Billion, Including Debt — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 Plantronics Unveils Voyager 104: A Headset Designed For Trucking Professionals; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q Rev $205M-$215M; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES; 29/03/2018 – S&P PLACED PLANTRONICS, INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Expects Polycom Deal to Be Immediately Accretive to Non-GAAP EPS; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q EPS 29c-EPS 41c; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics said it would buy Polycom in a deal valued at $2 billion. via @cnbctech; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Plantronics At ‘BB’; Otlk Neg; New Debt Rated; 11/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS’S OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 55.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 336,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 264,854 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.72 million, down from 601,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $108.95. About 5.38M shares traded or 30.27% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – SIGILON ELIGIBLE TO GET SINGLE TO DOUBLE DIGIT TIERED ROYALTIES ON FUTURE PRODUCT SALES IF DEAL YIELDS COMMERCIALLY SUCCESSFUL PRODUCT; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – AN ONGOING PHASE 3 TRIAL IN ADVANCED UROTHELIAL CARCINOMA HAS MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PFS, AND OS DATA EXPECTED IN H1 2018; 23/04/2018 – FDA panel votes against approving higher dose of Lilly-Incyte arthritis drug; 23/04/2018 – LILLY, INCYTE DRUG WINS FDA ADVISORY PANEL BACKING FOR LOW DOSE; 15/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SMC HAS CONFIRMED THAT COMBINATION OF RX-3117 AND ABRAXANE IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – ANOTHER ONGOING PHASE 3 STUDY OF CYRAMZA IN EGFR-POSITIVE NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER IS ONGOING, WITH EXPECTED PFS DATA READOUT IN LATE 2018; 30/04/2018 – Leena Gandhi, M.D., Ph.D., to Lead Lilly Oncology Immuno-Oncology Medical Development; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC Lynparza is Used for Patients With Metastatic Breast Cancer; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $128.51 million activity. Zulueta Alfonso G had sold 4,000 shares worth $480,000. Another trade for 185 shares valued at $20,067 was made by Smiley Joshua L on Monday, July 15.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pharma Stock Roundup: GSK, BMY Q2 Earnings, FDA Nod to LLY’s Hypoglycemia Treatment – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “4 Drug Stocks Getting Smashed – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Short Sellers Up the Ante in Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should Investors Know About Eli Lilly and Company’s (NYSE:LLY) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Announces Verzenio Significantly Extended Life in Women with HR+, HER2- Advanced Breast Cancer in MONARCH 2 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $238,631 activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $73,545 was bought by JOURET GUIDO.

Analysts await Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 90.74% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PLT’s profit will be $40.72M for 9.32 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Plantronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.43% negative EPS growth.