Deutsche Bank Ag Lowered Its Southwest Airls Co (Call) (LUV) Stake; Magellan Health Services (MGLN)’s Sentiment Is 1.21

Magellan Health Services Inc (MGLN) investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 85 active investment managers started new and increased positions, while 70 decreased and sold equity positions in Magellan Health Services Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 23.20 million shares, down from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Magellan Health Services Inc in top ten positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 57 Increased: 53 New Position: 32.

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased Southwest Airls Co (Call) (LUV) stake by 99.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 1.67 million shares as Southwest Airls Co (Call) (LUV)’s stock declined 4.40%. The Deutsche Bank Ag holds 506 shares with $26,000 value, down from 1.67M last quarter. Southwest Airls Co (Call) now has $26.81B valuation. The stock increased 3.46% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $49.88. About 1.59M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 18/04/2018 – FRANCE’S BEA SAYS TO HELP WITH INVESTIGATION INTO ENGINE BLOWOUT ON SOUTHWEST BOEING 737; 17/04/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: 1 dead after Southwest plane lands in Philadelphia with engine damage, NTSB confirm; 20/04/2018 – Maker of Southwest Airlines Engine Calls for Closer Inspections; 26/04/2018 – LUV: DROP IN BOOKINGS COST SINCE ACCIDENT $50 MLN TO $100 MLN; 17/04/2018 – LUV, GE, BA: Breaking: NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt confirms one person died after an engine failed on a Southwest Airlines flight that was diverted to Philadelphia today. – ! $LUV $GE $BA; 20/04/2018 – DJ Southwest Airlines Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LUV); 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – AUTHORIZED NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM UPON COMPLETION OF REMAINING $350 MLN UNDER MAY 2017 $2.0 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – NOW ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE IN $2.0 BLN TO $2.1 BLN RANGE; 17/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS IS AWARE OF AN INCIDENT WITH SOUTHWEST AIRLINE FLIGHT NUMBER 1380; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR ASM GROWTH TO BE IN LOW FIVE PERCENT RANGE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corp reported 9,100 shares. Colrain Ltd Liability Corp has 1,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Llc owns 1,847 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Curbstone Fincl Corp accumulated 15,660 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd holds 46,748 shares. Cetera Ltd Liability reported 0.03% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Assetmark invested 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Mercer Advisers Inc accumulated 300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Federated Pa owns 223,566 shares. Century invested in 0.25% or 4.83 million shares. Moors And Cabot owns 0.09% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 25,272 shares. The Illinois-based Calamos Advsr has invested 0.04% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Company owns 4,580 shares. Grimes & stated it has 130,543 shares. Fdx Advsr Inc holds 0.01% or 4,689 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Southwest Airlines has $6400 highest and $49 lowest target. $55.67’s average target is 11.61% above currents $49.88 stock price. Southwest Airlines had 17 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Imperial Capital. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) on Wednesday, August 14 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of LUV in report on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of LUV in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Sell” on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, April 26 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 28.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.64 million for 10.48 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

Deutsche Bank Ag increased Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc stake by 180,201 shares to 297,901 valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1. It also upped United Ins Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) stake by 26,158 shares and now owns 91,258 shares. Dean Foods Co New (NYSE:DF) was raised too.

The stock increased 2.00% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $69.75. About 99,414 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 25/04/2018 – Magellan Health Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Adj EPS 81c; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Health Named to the Fortune 500 List of America’s Largest Companies; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at HLTH: The Future of Healthcare Conference; 19/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Releases New Employer Market Insights Report; 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents lmpacted by the High School Shooting in Great Mills, Maryland; 25/05/2018 – Magellan Health Extends Buyback Program to October 2020 From October 201; 15/03/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $95

Magellan Health, Inc. engages in the healthcare management business in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.70 billion. The companyÂ’s Healthcare segment engages in the management of behavioral healthcare services and employee assistance program services; management of other specialty areas, including diagnostic imaging and musculoskeletal management; and the integrated management of physical, behavioral, and pharmaceutical healthcare for special populations comprising individuals with serious mental illness, dual eligibles, long-term services and supports, and other populations with unique and often complex healthcare needs. It has a 127.28 P/E ratio. This segment provides its healthcare services through its comprehensive network of medical and behavioral health professionals, clinics, hospitals, and ancillary service providers.

Starboard Value Lp holds 3.82% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. for 2.37 million shares. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owns 112,875 shares or 3.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 13D Management Llc has 2.94% invested in the company for 150,000 shares. The California-based Engaged Capital Llc has invested 2.11% in the stock. Dean Capital Management, a Kansas-based fund reported 17,200 shares.