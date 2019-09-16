Deutsche Bank Ag Lowered Its Holding in Westwood Hldgs Group (WHG) by $382,690; Saturna Capital Has Boosted Its Fastenal (FAST) Holding by $19.36 Million

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Fastenal (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 605,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.44M, up from 605,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Fastenal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.82M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Westwood Hldgs Group Inc (WHG) by 50.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 10,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The institutional investor held 10,508 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $369,000, down from 21,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Westwood Hldgs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $269.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $30.05. About 95,570 shares traded or 70.12% up from the average. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) has declined 45.57% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.57% the S&P500. Some Historical WHG News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Westwood Holdings; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Buys 2.4% of Installed Building; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Westwood Holdings; 24/04/2018 – 2018 Westwood Board of Directors Elected; 28/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.4 – 4km SSW of Westwood, CA; 20/04/2018 – DJ Westwood Holdings Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHG); 13/03/2018 USGS: M 1.6 – 7km NW of Westwood, California; 22/05/2018 – Westwood: Paddon Served as Head of Institutional and Intl at OppenheimerFunds in New York; 01/05/2018 – Hanging at @NatenAl s @LizClaman old stomping grounds in Beverly Hills ordering a Westwood one; 22/05/2018 – Golf-Westwood, Harrington, McDowell, Donald named Ryder Cup vice-captains

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 4,000 shares to 493,455 shares, valued at $64.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,667 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Naples Global Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Strategic Financial Ser has invested 0.78% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Fil Limited has 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 42,431 shares. Long Road Investment Counsel stated it has 2.62% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). London Com Of Virginia, Virginia-based fund reported 6.78 million shares. Kepos LP holds 82,291 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 1.23M shares or 0.08% of the stock. Wendell David Associates Inc reported 51,500 shares. Alta Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co, Utah-based fund reported 7,316 shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 22,016 shares stake. Bell Bancorporation has 0.19% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 26,325 shares. The New York-based Mufg Americas Holdings Corp has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Linscomb Williams has 0.03% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. had bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 16 investors sold WHG shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 6.52 million shares or 10.38% more from 5.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio stated it has 900 shares. Alberta Inv Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG). Interest holds 0% or 5,194 shares in its portfolio. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 165,727 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Group invested in 133 shares. Cove Street Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.09% in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG). Fmr Lc invested in 373 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 676 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.03% in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG). Vanguard Gru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 567,222 shares. Bessemer Gp has 29,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2,053 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 12,139 shares. Martingale Asset Lp reported 55,404 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 3,104 shares.