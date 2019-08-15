Deutsche Bank Ag Lowered Its Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Position as Share Price Declined; As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Share Price Rose, Sachem Head Capital Management LP Has Increased Position

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 63,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.42 million, down from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $34.67. About 1.34M shares traded or 37.44% up from the average. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 5.80 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84 million, up from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.74. About 2.68 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,070 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 30,907 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 647,259 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Symphony Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 26,452 shares. Ulysses Llc holds 2.15% or 839,613 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 560,959 shares. British Columbia Mgmt Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 56,124 shares. Walleye Trading Lc holds 0.01% or 53,633 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Inc owns 33,497 shares. Moore Cap Limited Partnership reported 0.97% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Perella Weinberg Prns Cap Mgmt LP holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 70,992 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 7.51 million shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) holds 0% or 51 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Pcl reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 885,400 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $176.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.58M for 14.45 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.21 million shares to 2.56M shares, valued at $43.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 4.49 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in Carriage Svcs Inc (NYSE:CSV).