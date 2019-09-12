Deutsche Bank Ag Lowered Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) Holding by $1.52 Million; Shares Rose; As Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) Stock Price Declined, Goodman Financial Has Raised Its Position by $342,550

Goodman Financial Corp increased its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp bought 26,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.75% . The institutional investor held 388,326 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.18 million, up from 361,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Sally Beauty Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.95. About 461,073 shares traded. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has declined 15.91% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SBH News: 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS REPORTS COST REDUCTION PLAN TO FUND LONG-; 04/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Implements Cost-Reduction Plan; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – FOR 2018, EXPECTS STRONG DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH IN BOTH FULL YEAR REPORTED AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Names Aaron E. Alt CFO; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AT END OF QUARTER, INVENTORY WAS $935.0 MLN, UP 1.9% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AARON JOINS SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS FROM TARGET CORPORATION; 23/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Denise Paulonis to the Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Expands Cost-Cutting Moves; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY-SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGES FROM EXPANDED 2018 RESTRUCTURING PLAN BETWEEN $28 MLN & $30 MLN, TO BE MAJORLY RECORDED IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – PROGRAM INCLUDES COST SAVINGS INITIATIVES FOCUSED ON ORGANIZATIONAL EFFICIENCIES, SOURCING OF PRODUCT AND BRANDS FOR RESALE

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) by 39.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 63,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.22% . The institutional investor held 97,838 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 161,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Central Garden & Pet Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.78. About 62,497 shares traded. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) has declined 30.55% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CENTA News: 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET NAMES BROOKS PENNINGTON CHAIRMAN; 06/05/2018 – DJ Central Garden & Pet Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENT); 04/05/2018 – DJ Central Garden & Pet Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENTA); 09/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 8 Days; 19/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet: Brown Will Remain on Board; 07/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Raises FY18 Adj EPS to $1.90 Or Higher; 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet: Acquisition Expected to Close in Early April 2018

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $170.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 1.29M shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $59.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 65,872 shares in the quarter, for a total of 897,101 shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Analysts await Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 70.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.1 per share. CENTA’s profit will be $10.33 million for 39.38 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Central Garden & Pet Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.75% negative EPS growth.

Goodman Financial Corp, which manages about $291.99 million and $199.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton (NYSE:DHI) by 30,513 shares to 148,262 shares, valued at $6.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 48,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,457 shares, and cut its stake in Under Armour (NYSE:UA).