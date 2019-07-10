Deutsche Bank Ag Lifted By $311,172 Its Intevac (IVAC) Position; Terreno Realty (TRNO) Sentiment Is 1.82

Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO) investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.71, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 102 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 56 sold and reduced their equity positions in Terreno Realty Corp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 60.47 million shares, up from 58.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Terreno Realty Corp in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 49 Increased: 75 New Position: 27.

Deutsche Bank Ag increased Intevac Inc (IVAC) stake by 8941.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Deutsche Bank Ag acquired 51,862 shares as Intevac Inc (IVAC)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Deutsche Bank Ag holds 52,442 shares with $321,000 value, up from 580 last quarter. Intevac Inc now has $116.19M valuation. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.06. About 44,773 shares traded. Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) has risen 20.65% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical IVAC News: 23/05/2018 – Intevac Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Intevac’s oDLC® to Begin Shipping on Top 3 Cellphone Maker’s Flagship Smartphone; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Intevac; 30/04/2018 – Intevac 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intevac Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IVAC); 28/03/2018 lntevac’s oDLC® to Begin Shipping on Top 3 Cellphone Maker’s Flagship Smartphone; 15/05/2018 – Intevac Presenting at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 16/05/2018 – Intevac Presenting at Conference May 24; 04/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC (CQH), Intevac, Inc. (IVAC), And Others; 16/05/2018 – Intevac May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop

Since February 4, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $49,200 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Moniz James P, worth $52,400. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $54,100 was made by JUSTYN TIMOTHY on Monday, February 4. DURY DAVID S had bought 10,000 shares worth $50,900 on Thursday, May 2.

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) stake by 45,698 shares to 183,625 valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ship Finance International L (NYSE:SFL) stake by 102,009 shares and now owns 183,619 shares. Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold IVAC shares while 10 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 14.40 million shares or 6.22% more from 13.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC). Vanguard holds 0% or 1.10 million shares in its portfolio. Aimz Investment Advsr Lc accumulated 21,882 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 24,501 shares. Needham Management stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC). Hillsdale Invest Inc accumulated 100,615 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 16,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 103,431 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 52,442 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech invested in 0% or 18,800 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management accumulated 71,100 shares. Susquehanna International Gru Llp invested in 185,686 shares. 13,842 are owned by Prelude Cap Mngmt Lc. Ameriprise Inc owns 25,044 shares. Barclays Pcl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC).

Resolution Capital Ltd holds 2.63% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation for 1.92 million shares. Channing Capital Management Llc owns 1.17 million shares or 2.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc has 1.24% invested in the company for 676,536 shares. The California-based Adelante Capital Management Llc has invested 1.02% in the stock. Granite Investment Partners Llc, a California-based fund reported 402,551 shares.

Terreno Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.18 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 43.57 P/E ratio. It acquires, owns and operates industrial properties in six major coastal U.S. markets.

The stock increased 1.06% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $50.41. About 88,522 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) has risen 19.43% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Terreno Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNO); 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS PROPERTY IN NEWARK, NJ FOR $6.3M, MAKES SR; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.5% QUARTER END SAME STORE OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 98.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.2%; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – THE SENIOR SECURED LOAN HAS TERM OF TWO YEARS, AN INTEREST RATE OF 8.0%; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3 Million and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55.0 Million; 18/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP TRNO.N : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO BUY; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity; 08/03/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Industrial Building in Seattle for $42M; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Had 97.5% Same-Store Occupancy at End of 1Q; 02/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend and Files First Quarter 2018 Financial Statements

Analysts await Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) to report earnings on August, 1. TRNO’s profit will be $21.46 million for 37.07 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Terreno Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.86% negative EPS growth.